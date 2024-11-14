Which New Girl Character Would Have More Kids? Find Out What The Cast Members Of The Show Have To Say

Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Damon Wayans Jr., and Lamorne Morris reunited for the first time in six years after their popular show, New Girl, ended. In their conversation with People Magazine, the actor shared about where their characters would be now and which couple from the show would have the most children.

While Zooey Deschanel and Hannah Simone were absent from the little reunion that the cast members had, the girls were very much a part of the talks and stories shared by the team members from behind the scenes.

As the boys sat down for an interview with the media portal, they revealed that, according to them, where would their characters be six years later? Johnson, who portrayed the character of Nick Miller and was by the end of the show married to Deschanel’s character of Jess, claimed, "Mustache, car dealership. Into sales. Thick mustache. Other than that, same guy."

As for Morris, who played Winston in the series, said, "Winston was a family man.” He further added, "If you watched the last episode, he had a lot of kids, so I think Winston would be just hanging out with the kids."

Meanwhile, Wayans Jr., who played Coach, was the only character in the show who neither got married nor had any kids. He revealed that his character would be “bald and unemployed.”

Greenfield portrayed the character of Schmidt in the show, who was shown to be the fun one. According to the storyline of New Girl, Schmidt was married to CeCe, an Indian-American girl portrayed by Simone, and was the first one to be a father to his daughter, Ruth.

Speaking about the future of his character, the Unfrosted actor stated, "I think Schmidt just invested in a power washer.” He continued to say, "He just got one on his own, and he’s power-washing everything right now: back deck, car. Just most surfaces."

As for the show, New Girl ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2018. The sitcom was created by Liz Meriwether, and the story revolved around a new girl, Jessica Day, coming and living in an apartment with three guys after having a bad breakup with an ex.

The episodes of New Girl are available to stream on Netflix.

