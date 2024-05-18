Top 10 Movies Released On OTT in 2024 So Far

Wow, what a cinematic year 2023 was. After a few years of wondering what would fill the post-Marvel hole. The Barbenheimer summer restored the movies to their rightful place. Doing the Barbie-Oppenheimer double-bill on its opening weekend in July was a) hilarious and b) rewarded with two vastly different high-quality cinema experiences. This year may not have a Barbenheimer. But take a look at what we believe will be the best movies of 2024. The simmering sense of anticipation is difficult to suppress.

Even OTT has some of the best cinematic experiences. All of the standouts are universe-expanders, From Mother of the Bride to The Beekeeper in just a few months, 2024 saw some of the most iconic films on OTT. However, they have a dustiness and burned grandeur that makes them feel more serious and heavyweight than most recent tentpoles. Here are our top 10 films released on OTT in 2024 so far:

ALSO READ: Top 10 all-time thriller Hollywood movies to watch

Mother of the Bride

Whoever decided to pair a romcom, Brooke Shields, and Mother's Day weekend on Netflix is really happy with themselves right now. Mother of the Bride won over the hearts and minds of subscribers. The film opened at number one and racked up over 40 million hours of viewing time in just four days. Mother of the Bride is a generational comedy of errors.

It is based on When Lana's daughter Emma returns from a year abroad in London, she informs her mother that she is getting married. on an island. See you next month! Things only get worse when Lana realizes that the mystery man who stole her daughter's heart is also the son of the man who destroyed hers years before.

Unfrosted

Unfrosted stars Jerry Seinfeld, who also co-wrote the film with Bee Movie writers Spike Feresten, Barry Marder, and Andy Robin. The movie feels like a Seinfeld film. He has never hidden his fondness for breakfast options, and this setting provides an ideal opportunity for random asides and musings about cereals. What better way for Seinfeld to deliver rapid-fire jokes about one of his favorite subjects than in the framework of a real film?

Unfrosted transports us to the early 1960s cereal conflicts in Battle Creek, Michigan, where Kellogg's and Post are continuously competing for the top spot. Seinfeld plays Bob Cabana, a high-ranking Kellogg's employee. He then teamed up with Edsel Kellogg III (Jim Gaffigan) and dominated the cereal market. However, when Post, led by Marjorie Post (Amy Schumer) and her right-hand man Rick Ludwin (Max Greenfield), creates a new "breakfast dingus," a pastry filled with "goo," modeled on Kellogg's design, Kellogg's must fight back and beat the competition to the shop shelves.

One More Shot

In One More Shot, Scott Adkins must take down an airport full of mercenaries. Picking up immediately after the events of One Shot. The sequel finds Harris (Adkins) completing his task to transport terrorist Amin Mansur (Waleed Elgadi) into CIA custody. They land at an evacuated airport, which is swiftly overtaken by a team of mercenaries led by action legend Michael Jai White. This unknown group wants Mansur to survive. So Harris must defend him and his estranged, pregnant wife, Niesha (Meena Rayann).

Miller’s Girl

Miller's Girl is the feature debut of writer, director, and producer Jade Halley Bartlett. The movie illustrates how a seemingly innocent interaction between a teacher and a student can swiftly spiral out of control into something far more serious. Jonathan Miller (Martin Freeman) claims he lives a pleasant and carefree life as a high school literature teacher.

However, it is brutally clear that he resents his failed career as an erotic novelist. Miller, ever the academic, has his entire worldview challenged when he accepts a new student in his class: a remarkable young writer named Cairo Sweet (Jenna Ortega). The two make an instant connection. but their closeness evolves from an innocent teacher-student relationship to one that is far too inappropriate for a school atmosphere.

Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver

If the sun does not explode a thousand years from now and people are still talking about movies from a millennium ago, One can only imagine what they would think about Zack Snyder's bizarre sci-fi saga, Rebel Moon. Beginning with Rebel Moon, Part One: A Child of Fire last year, and continuing with Rebel Moon, Part Two: The Scargiver. It has already become the most perplexing film pair ever produced.

Picking up immediately after the events of Part One, we follow the titular Scargiver, Kora (Sofia Boutella). as she returns to the realm of Veld. She believes she has killed Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) and that they are in the clear. for some reasons that make little sense when characters describe them. Of course, they quickly discover what we, as the audience, had already known: he has been resurrected. Thus, Kora, Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), Titus (Djimon Hounsou), Nemesis (Doona Bae), Tarak (Staz Nair), and Milius (Elise Duff) must prepare for an impending onslaught against an outgunned opponent. It's more of the same conventional sci-fi stuff that was done in the first film. but now limited to only one planet that barely feels like a place.

The Idea of You

It's incredible to see a performer on stage. Just dancing and singing their hearts out in front of a crowd that is completely enthralled by the performance. The starstruck emotion becomes much more intense when fans think about meeting that pop musician on a casual outing and falling in love. However, in The Idea of You, a book-to-film adaptation directed by Michael Showalter, The premise of falling in love with a famous heartthrob is carried out from a completely new perspective.

Instead of a fan stumbling upon their idol, a nefarious single mom (Anne Hathaway) takes her teenage daughter to meet a boy band and becomes captivated by one of their lead vocalists. As you might expect, the feelings are reciprocated. Love is in the air, just like in a conventional rom-com.

Road House

Jake Gyllenhaal is attempting to portray ex-UFC fighter Elwood Dalton. He has definitely worked hard in the gym to develop an impressively shredded figure. Elwood battles boys built like Post Malone for cash. until Frankie (Jessica Williams) pays him $20,000 to bounce her self-proclaimed battleground of a roadhouse bar known as the "Road House.”

Elwood takes a Greyhound to Florida. He arrives in the Keys and immediately begins dealing with the beach bum riffraff, who keep interrupting the musicians behind Frankie's chicken wire barrier. Unfortunately, sleazy businessman Ben Brandt (Billy Magnussen) wants the Road House property for himself. And he will continue to damage Frankie's watering spot until she gives up.

FRIDA

Prime Video is using every color in its palette to create an enigmatic vision for their new documentary, FRIDA, which focuses on the life of the iconic artist Frida Kahlo. The documentary, directed by Carla Gutierrez (RBG), The film not only delves into the painter's personal and professional life. but will also tell her experiences in her own words through diary entries, essays, interviews, and letters, making it the closest audiences will get to having a conversation with the icon.

The video, which brings some of Kahlo's most infamous paintings to life, The movie features a mix of beautiful visuals alongside her artwork as well as historical footage of the lady behind the talent. With each piece of work revealing a new aspect of her inner being, Kahlo's remarks added explanation to the unmistakable self-portraits that now stand on the walls of museums throughout the world. Staying loyal to herself not only distinguished Kahlo from other artists of her day, but it also made her creations more unique, with the idea that each of her designs contained a piece of her soul.

Prom Dates

Streamers are always eager for a raunchy high-school comedy, such as Hulu's upcoming Prom Dates. From its skilled ensemble to its eye-catching storyline, Everything is in place for this film to succeed, and director Kim O. Nguyen was all set to captain the ship. Prom Dates features two best friends, Jess and Hannah, who made a deal when they were 13 to have the perfect senior prom.

Despite the looming changes that college will bring in the coming four years, The two are determined to keep their prom promise. But with barely 24 hours until the big event, everything comes crashing down when they break up with each of their dates." Jess and Hannah have one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies. With a premise that sounds like the typical coming-of-age teen comedy.

The Beekeeper

Jason Statham is a contemporary action icon. He's appeared in major blockbusters such as Fast & Furious and The Expendables. but his best work comes in unexpected places. He, like Gerard Butler, is one of the few movie actors left who can headline a non-IP-driven action film that seems straight out of the 1990s and absolutely sell it.

Statham stars as Adam Clay, a beekeeper, as you might expect. He maintains a close friendship with Eloise Parker (Phylicia Rashad). Who is a wealthy but nice philanthropist. who is also sadly the victim of a major phishing scheme that steals her whole money. Ms. Parker commits suicide after being distraught. While her FBI agent daughter Verona (Emmy Raver-Lampman) suspects her beekeeping buddy is to blame, Clay quickly discovers the truth.

