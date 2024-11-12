Will New Girl Cast Return For A Reunion Season? Find Out As Jake Johnson Claims ‘Lamorne Won’t Do It’

New Girl has been one of the hit shows of all time. While the fans loved the chemistry between the cast members, they have been looking forward to a reunion season, with Zooey Deschanel and Hannah Simone joining the boys of the group.

In a special segment with People Magazine, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, and Damon Wayans Jr. discussed the show and recalled fun moments from the sitcom's sets.

As the conversation progressed, the cast members talked about the chances of coming together for a reunion. When the guys of the show were asked about the potential get-together, Johnson, who played the role of Nick, had a valid yet funny response.

He revealed, “You want the facts? Lamorne won't do it after his Emmy. He's got an Emmy clause. That's real talk. He's going to spin it right now but that's real.” The Tag actor further added, “So Fox was ready; we were ready. Damon was back and [Lamorne] did that speech.”

Johnson, however, clarified that Lamorne’s Emmy win was just an excuse, and in reality, none of the actors have the energy to come together for a reunion. The actor went on to state that they are open to the option of coming together if something interesting comes up.

Meanwhile, Greenfield revealed that it is not on any of the cast members to work on the reunion but on the show’s creator, Liz Meriwether, who would be able to bring a new script to the table.

The Unfrosted actor went on to elaborate, “It's so much about Liz Meriwether, who created the show, what she would do differently, how she would direct the show, and if she would want to do a reunion. So I think it's her decision and how she would want to move forward.”

Wayans added that he thinks Liz is quite funny, and it would definitely be great if she worked on things.

New Girl aired on the Fox network for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. The episodes are available to stream on Disney+.

