Which Stars Appear In Twisters Alongside Glen Powell And Daisy-Edgar Jones? Full Cast List Explored

Twister, the 1996 summer blockbuster, is set to return with a second film, bringing back the thrill of chasing after deadly wind cyclones. The original 1996 movie, saw Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton chasing storms in Oklahoma. Now a whole new generation will get to enjoy the thrill of chasing after the deadly wind cyclones.

During the 2024 Super Bowl, Twisters dropped its first trailer, but the project has been in the works for years. Here are all the cast of the upcoming movie.

Glenn Powell as Tyler Owens

Glenn Powell began his career with guest roles on television and small roles in films such as Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003) and Fast Food Nation (2006). He had lead roles in the comedy-horror series Scream Queens (2015–2016), the teen comedy Everybody Wants Some!! (2016), and the biographical dramas Hidden Figures (2016) and Devotion (2022). He also voice acted in Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood (2022).

Powell gained wider recognition for starring in the action film Top Gun: Maverick (2022), the romantic comedies Set It Up (2018) and Anyone but You (2023), and the action comedy Hit Man (2023).

Daisy Edgar as Kate Cooper

Daisy Edgar began her career with the television series Cold Feet (2016–2020) and War of the Worlds (2019–2021). She gained recognition for her starring role in the miniseries Normal People (2020), which earned her nominations for a British Academy Television Award and a Golden Globe Award.

In 2022, she starred in the comedy-thriller film Fresh, the mystery film Where the Crawdads Sing, and the crime miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven (2022).

Anthony Ramos as Javi

Anthony Ramos is an American actor and singer. After graduating in musical theatre from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, he began working in stage musicals. In 2015, he originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton.

Ramos played a supporting role in A Star Is Born (2018), and has since starred in the musical film In the Heights (2021), which earned him a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and the action film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023).

Other cast members of the movie includes,

Brandon Perea

Maura Tierney

Sasha Lane

Harry Hadden-Paton

David Corenswet

Daryl McCormack

Tunde Adebimpe

Katy O'Brian

Nik Dodani

Kiernan Shipka

Paul Scheer

Little is known about the exact plot details for Twisters, though the trailer has shined a light on a few specifics. Daisy Edgar-Jones' Kate is rumored to be the daughter of Helen Hunt's Jo, but no details have been revealed that confirm that speculation. Instead, it is known that Kate is a researcher who, after a harrowing experience with a tornado, aims to further Jo's research from the first film.

She'll enlist the help of Glen Powell's hot-shot storm chaser, Tyler, and together they'll attempt to recreate the Dorothy experiments seen in the classic 1996 disaster film. While more details are expected as the movie's release date draws closer, the basic premise of Twisters won't be all that different from its predecessor.

The official synopsis of the film reads as:

"Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system.

There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar.....a never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives."

Twisters is scheduled for release by Universal Pictures in North America and Warner Bros. Pictures internationally on July 19, 2024.

