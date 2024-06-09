'My Jaw Dropped?': Glen Powell Leaves Internet Shocked With Story Of Family Friend's Horrifying First Date

Dating has become increasingly challenging due to the prevalence of apps and surface-level weirdness, but the situation involving Glen Powell's sister's friend is a unique one. During a recent appearance on his pal Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, Powell shared a bizarre story on the podcast about his sister's friend going on a date with a potential cannibal, leaving the internet horrified.

Glen Powell recalled a family friend's horrifying first date

In a podcast episode by Jake Shane, Glen Powell recounts a harrowing dating story where a woman went out with a charming man but felt something off upon returning to his apartment. The man began rubbing lotion on her, giving her a massage, and thankfully she had the sense to get outta there.

"You want to hear a crazy story? My little sister was friends with a girl who went on a date with a guy. They're hanging out. He's super charming," Powell began, pausing to note that he needs to fact-check the story with his sister.

"They have a great night, and she goes back to his apartment that night and he's like, 'Hey, can I give you a massage?'" he continued. The actor further shared, "As she got back to his apartment, she started getting weird vibes. She's like, 'Something feels off.'"

Advertisement

However, Powell said the woman agreed to a massage.

"So, he starts massaging her shoulders," he recalled, further adding, "Everything just feelin' odd. She's like, 'I gotta get out of here.' It's a little weird, he's like, 'No, no. Please don't leave. I'm sorry.' ... She leaves."

According to Powell, his sister's friend's skin started itching like crazy the next day, so she went to the doctor to get checked out. "He does a test on her skin," Powell said. He revealed, "It turns out it's a black market lotion that breaks down skin for human consumption."

Shane gasped, to which Powell continued, "This man was rubbing lotion on her body to eat her." He continued, "The doctor is like, 'You have to give me this person's address and you should call the police. They go to this guy's house, and he had several girls' bodies in the house."

Advertisement

The story went viral on social media after a fan shared a clip of the moment on X, formerly Twitter, above.

"MY JAW DROPPED?????" the user wrote alongside the video, which was posted on Saturday morning and already has over 10 million views.

Many social media users took to the replies of the post to express their shock and horror over Powell's crazy tale.

"my god i could not have expected the way that story ended like what do you mean there's a lotion that breaks down bodies for human consumption," a person wrote.

"Holy f--king s--t???" a user said, while another added, "PARDON ME???"

"This is some Cronenberg shit,wtf," wrote another, referring to filmmaker David Cronenberg, who is known for starting the body horror genre.

Meanwhile, another commenter brought up the 2022 horror comedy, Fresh, which follows a woman who goes on a weekend getaway with a man, whom she later discovers is a cannibal.

Advertisement

"Now why this story reminds me of this movie....," the social media user wrote, sharing a photo of the Fresh movie poster.

The social media user, who posted the now-viral clip, later added, "people are telling me they’ve heard this story before from different people help."

"i DONT KNOW I WAS JUST WATCHING A GLEN POWELL INTERVIEW," she joked.

Glen Powell, Hollywood’s new leading man

Glen Powell, a rising star in Hollywood, has not yet fully surpassed his previous roles. In Top Gun: Maverick, Powell nearly outshined Tom Cruise, despite the movie being designed to pass the torch to a different actor.

In exchange, Powell received a private screening of a six-hour film school video, where Cruise explains the finer points of filmmaking. Powell's latest film, Hit Man, demonstrates that Powell has learned from Cruise's career: "You have to make it look hard."

Powell's easy good looks have been a consistent source of success since his teens, but being good-looking is not the only distinguishing factor between a movie star and an Instagram influencer. Stars are not just beautiful, but they also possess unique characteristics that hold their interest.

The movie Anyone but You, starring Powell and Sydney Sweeney, was a global hit and a proof of concept for Powell's stardom. However, the movie falls flat because neither Powell nor Sweeney are allowed to be truly vulnerable. The best romances have a hint of desperation, but desperation feels like weakness, which many would-be matinee idols are unwilling to allow themselves.

Advertisement

This romantic-comedy is the equivalent of the Fast and the Furious battles between jacked-up action figures. The most inspiring heroes are those who get knocked down and struggle back to their feet, not those who magically dodge every punch.

Hit Man, which Powell co-wrote with director Richard Linklater, tries something different: It just makes him look ordinary. As Gary Johnson, a psychology professor at a New Orleans college, he still looks like Glen Powell, but a version who doesn’t know that he’s Glen Powell.

He’s got a pair of wire-rimmed glasses, two cats named Id and Ego, and an ex-wife who still thinks he’s a nice guy, just not a very passionate one. He may advise his students, quoting Nietzsche, to live dangerously, but he’s as safe, and as dull, as it gets.

ALSO READ: 'Took Me By Surprise': Argylle Creator Matthew Vaughn Opens Up About Henry Cavill Starrer's Negative Reviews