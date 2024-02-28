Who Are Jam Master Jay's Killers Karl Jordan Jr And Ronald Washington? All About Duo Convicted Of Run-DMC Star's Murder

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

It has been more than 20 years since the pioneering DJ, Jam Master Jay, was shot in the head and died in the same incident. Finally, after years of stringent investigation, two culprits, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington, were found guilty.

Who Are The Killers Of Jam Master Jay

Two men have been convicted for the murder of a pioneering DJ who played for the hip-hop group called Run-DMC. Karl Jordan Jr., 40, along with Ronald Washington, aged 59, were both convicted to be guilty of the murder of Jay.

The DJ, whose real name was Jason Mizell, was shot in the head on 30 October 2002 in his recording studio. The musician, with the stage name Jam Master Jay, was 37 at the time of this incident that took place in Queens.

The verdict in which both Jordan Jr. and Washinton were found guilty was delivered by an anonymous Brooklyn federal jury.

Looking at the case, the high-profile murder of Mizell was an open investigation for years. Following the development, both Jordan's and Washington's names were always connected and mentioned several times throughout the investigation.

Although Washington's name was among the suspects, he had expressed to Playboy magazine that he was not in the studio when the incident occurred. He further stated that he heard the shots and saw Jordan running out of the studio.

With this verdict by the jury, both Jordan and Washington are now facing up to 20 years in prison.

The Jam Master Jay Case

It was found during the prosecution that the godson of Jam Master Jay, Karl Jordan Jr., and an old friend, Ronald Washington, had attacked the member of Run-DMC over a cocaine deal. The trial even heard that the two convicted men shot the musician as they were cut out from a drug deal.

Upon hearing the verdict, Washington was seen yelling at the jury, "Y'all just killed two innocent people," as per the Associated Press , while the supporters of Jordan, too, began cursing and dissing the jury.

It is known that Mizell was the one to form Run-DMC with his New York neighborhood friends Joseph Simmons and Darryl McDaniels. The group touched its limelight era in the 1980s because of its tracks such as It's Tricky, It's Like That, and also as they covered Walk this Way originally composed by the legendary artist Aerosmith.

