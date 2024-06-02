Who Are Maya Hawke's Parents? All About Her Family As Actress Opens About Nepotism

Maya Hawke, the Stranger Things sensation, has acknowledged that being a 'nepo baby' has always been an added advantage for her in making it in Hollywood. She is the daughter of famous actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

Who is Maya Hawke's mom Uma Thurman?

Thurman became famous for her roles in cult classic movies such as Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2. Her breakthrough came from playing Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction (1994). Since then, she has appeared in many movies among them Batman & Robin, Les Misérables, Tape and Hysterical Blindness which won her Golden Globe Award.

More recently, she played Ellen Claremont who is a fictional female president of the United States as depicted in the hit LGBTQ+ rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine.

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke first encountered each other on the set of Gattaca back in 1996. They married two years later, eventually giving birth to two kids before parting ways some seven years after their marriage didn’t work out.

A couple of years later Ethan married Ryan Shawhughes with whom he has two more little girls named Clementine Jane and Indiana Hawke while Uma gave birth to another child by Arpad Busson Luna.

Who is Maya Hawke's dad Ethan Hawke?

Ethan Hawke came to prominence for playing Jesse in the Before trilogy and appearing as James Buhler in the horror film The Black Phone. Hawke started his career in film with Explorers (1985) but became widely known after his role in Dead Poets Society (1989).

He has starred in movies and series such as Before Sunrise including its sequels, Sinister, Mystery Date, Boyhood, Smells Like Bear, Last Words, Waking Life, and many more while also performing on stage and directing Chelsea Walls which was released in 2002. Most recently, Hawke, the original tortured poet, appeared in a cameo in Taylor Swift's Fortnight music video as a homage to Dead Poets Society.

Maya Hawke's famous family didn't want her to become an actress

In an interview published by Variety, the Do Revenge star joked about having what she refers to as “boring indie Kardashians” as parents who are more mainstream Hollywood icons. During an interview about their biopic Wildcat where Maya featured as Flannery O’Connor with her father directing it and co-writing its script beside Shelby Gaines, Maya admitted struggling with insecurity over her ‘nepo baby’ status during production.

Nevertheless, she found working closely with her father much valuable since he had been a major mentor to her. Initially, there were external reservations about collaborating between her and her father because people assumed that nepotism would negatively impact on artistic merit.

Maya’s parents initially did not want her to go into acting due to the pressures of a career in show business. They wanted her decision to be backed by true interests and hard work. Maya’s father, Ethan described an early indicator of this when she sat through a three-hour dress rehearsal for Shakespeare's The Winter’s Tale twice at the age of seven, showing her commitment to acting.

