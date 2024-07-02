Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke Reveals Season 5 Will Be 'Eight Mini-Movies'

Stranger Things' fourth season exceeded expectations with longer episodes, featuring several 60+ minute episodes and feature-length finales. This trend is expected to be emphasized in Season 5, which will feature even more extended episodes.

Maya Hawke, known for playing Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, has confirmed that there is no clear indication of when filming will end or when Stranger Things will return on Netflix, during an appearance on the Podcrushed podcast, and revealed Stranger Things' final season as "eight mini-movies."

Netflix has not commented on the release strategy for season 5, but it is expected to capitalize on the series finale. The release of the episodes is still uncertain, but it is expected to be a significant part of the Netflix series.

She said, "Season 4 and season 5 are very connected. Season 4 had a part I and part II because they separated them, so the last two episodes came out at a different time, which is unusual for streaming...But this is its own season. It is a continuation, but it's the finale. And it has been a long time since last season."

The fourth season of the show, which concluded with a 144-minute episode, was a massive success for fans of the '80s-based show. Season 4 had nine episodes, all of which were under 64 minutes, making it an enjoyable experience for fans who always crave more time with their favorite characters.

Stranger Things' final season will focus on the enduring mystery of the Upside Down, a parallel universe that mirrors the human world. The show's creator, Hawkins, was revealed in Season 4 to look identical to Hawkins on the opening day of Eleven.

The Duffer Brothers shared that they have had a 25-page document outlining the series' mythology, particularly the Upside Down, since the inception of Season 1. Ross Duffer stated, “The only thing we don’t delve into in [Season 4] volume 2 is Upside Down lore. We hint at it. I’m sure someone on Reddit will be able to maybe piece it together, but a lot of those answers for the Upside Down, or that is really what the basis of Season 5 is about.”

Stranger Things season was been delayed due to Hollywood labor strikes, with production halted in May 2023 for a 2024 release. Production resumed in January 2024, and principal photography is expected to continue throughout the year, with a rumored wrap date of December 22.

According to Millie Bobby Brown, as of March 10, 2024, there are still nine months of filming left. Consequently, the release of the series is likely to be pushed to sometime in 2025.

Joseph Quinn teases Eddie Munson's return in Stranger Things season 5

Joseph Quinn, the actor who played Eddie Munson in Netflix's Stranger Things, discussed with Entertainment Tonight about his character's untimely end in the fourth season, but whether fans will see him in Hawkins or not, during the New York premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One.

According to Quinn, the "chances are high" that he will be spending some time with his former castmates and the show's creators in the future. "I love those guys! I'd love to say hello," Quinn said, seemingly teasing a possible involvement while coyly keeping his response vague.

"I'm sure they're working very hard to land the plane," Quinn said of the show's final season. "It's been a long time that they've been working on that, so I'm really delighted that they're kind of getting towards the end, and they're having a nice time. "I'm sure they're gonna deliver it in a pretty epic way," Quinn added. "I have no doubts."

When pressed on whether he has any doubt about Eddie Munson making a return, especially since many fans have a feeling that could happen, Quinn said, "I might have that feeling too. Or maybe I don't," he added with a laugh. "I don't know! Who knows?"

While fans still have until next year for the final season of Stranger Things, Quinn's forthcoming fright fest, A Quiet Place: Day One, will see him facing off against an invading alien force alongside Lupita Nyong'o and Djimon Hounsou.

