Happy Birthday Camila Mendes: Exploring the Actress' Top 6 Roles as She Turns 30

Camila Mendes was born to Brazilian parents on June 29. She grew up in Australia but mostly lived in Florida. She was passionate about the arts and attended a Fine Arts program, graduating from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. Her career kickstarted with an IKEA commercial, and she later gained global recognition by playing the coveted role of Veronica Lodge in The CW’s Riverdale.

Even after achieving success, Mendes faced racism and sexism in the industry. However, she remained humble and grounded, continually strengthening her position in acting. She recently starred in Netflix's Do Revenge alongside Maya Hawke, captivating audiences with her performances in various roles.

With sheer talent and dedication, Mendes has carved a niche for herself and celebrated her 30th birthday on June 29. Here, we look at some of Mendes's best performances as she turned 30!

1. The New Romantic

Mendes took on the role of a journalism student who came into the limelight after writing a column about her experiences as a sugar baby. The film, directed and written by Carly Stone, also starred Jessica Barden in the lead role. Although the Canadian romantic drama had a limited release, it received positive reviews and acclaim for its performances. It drew a fine line between being a sugar baby and sex work.

2.The Perfect Date

Advertisement

The Perfect Date tells the story of a high school senior in need of money to get into his dream college. To raise the funds, he decides to sell himself as a 'plus-one' boyfriend, often playing a fake boyfriend and setting his sights on Shelby (Mendes).

However, Shelby loses interest after learning about his job. The teen romantic comedy is based on the novel The Stand-In by Steve Bloom. During the first four weeks of its release, the film reached 48 million households. The lead characters were endearing and kept the audience hooked.

3. Coyote Lake

Teresa and her daughter, Ester, live on the outskirts of society, running a bed-and-breakfast guesthouse where they drug and kill visitors. The plot takes a twist when two drug dealers stay at the accommodation, and Ester finds a way to escape.

The psychological thriller stars Mendes, Charlie Weber, and Adriana Barraza in the lead roles and was directed and written by Sara Seligman. In this film, Mendes had the opportunity to explore her abilities as an actor with an intriguing plot that keeps viewers engaged till the end. Ester's role is the opposite of Veronica in Riverdale, giving Mendes enough space to perform complex roles and showcase her skills.

Advertisement

4. Riverdale

The supernatural series Riverdale is based on the Archie Comics. It helped Mendes gain fame in the acting world with her lead role as Veronica Lodge, a former it-girl. The character is sassy and seductive, and the seventh season added more depth to her character. The sixth season centered around a teenager who was mysteriously murdered.

5. Palm Springs

The science-fiction comedy Palm Springs, directed by Max Barbakow, stars Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, and J. K. Simmons. The story centers around strangers who meet at a wedding in Palm Springs and find themselves stuck in a time loop.

Mendes plays the role of the bride, who is the half-sister of the main character, Sarah (Milioti). The movie was well-received for its performances and execution, with a narrative that explores themes of nihilism and the search for purpose amid monotony.

6. Do Revenge

The black comedy Do Revenge stars Mendes and Maya Hawke in the lead roles as Drea and Eleanor. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film follows the lead characters, who, after being outcast by their peers, join forces to take revenge on those who wronged them.

Advertisement

Do Revenge reveals the darker side of women taking matters into their own hands and expressing female rage. Drea is one of the biggest roles Mendes has played in her career. Some viewers felt that the concept was loosely inspired by Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Camila Mendes On Working With Carlson Young For Upgraded And How She’d Like A Priyanka Chopra Collab In Future