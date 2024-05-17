The Black Phone 2 Has Been Delayed by Four Months

According to Variety, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions took a look at their big-screen horror offerings to come over the next year and change and shook things up significantly. The new calendar shift affects three main movies that fans will undoubtedly want, which are Five Nights at Freddy's 2, M3GAN 2.0, and The Black Phone 2.

The Black Phone 2's release date is delayed by four months as Universal Pictures updates its 2025 release schedule. However, Universal Pictures did not provide a reason for the change.

The Black Phone 2 release has been delayed

The Black Phone 2 will now be released in United States theaters on Friday, October 17, 2025 instead of the original slot on June 27, 2025. Although Universal Pictures didn't provide a reason for either delay, there are several possible reasons.

It's possible that The Black Phone 2 was rescheduled to make space for M3GAN's sequel or to put its release closer to Halloween. Another explanation is that both Blumhouse sequels, The Black Phone 2 and M3GAN 2.0 were given tentative dates, which shifted as Universal got a better picture of its 2025 lineup. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In addition to The Black Phone 2 and M3GAN 2.0, Universal has set three release dates, including another highly anticipated Blumhouse sequel, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, which will arrive on December 5, 2025. The studio also set release dates for Drop and Woman in the Yard.

Advertisement

Given that multiple dates, which were announced or pushed back, and the delays weren't drastic, production issues is most likely that caused the adjustments. Although The Black Phone 2 has been pushed back a few months, it doesn't seem anything else about its current status has changed significantly.

The Black Phone 2 was announced in October 2023. According to Deadline, Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Miguel Mora will all return to star in the forthcoming horror sequel.

Speaking in a conversation with Collider's Tania Hussain, Hawke revealed his enthusiasm for working with Derrickson again on the upcoming sequel should he get the chance. However, how The Grabber makes his return should make for interesting viewing given how it all ended the first time around. Hawke, speaking, said:

"Thanks, I have a good relationship, you know, like what Maya said about directors — it’s really true of Scott Derrickson. I had a really wonderful experience making up my first scary movie with him. We did a movie called Sinister, and he’s just a real filmmaker."

He continued, "I love the way he thinks about film and storytelling. And as I get older, I really enjoy working in different genres as an actor. It’s a way to shape [and] change yourself as a performer. By trying to learn the math of what makes a great romantic comedy, what makes a great art film, what makes a great horror film, what makes a great Western, you know, there’s a certain geometry to all that and Scott is brilliant at that. And so basically, if he wants me to be in ‘Black Phone 2’, I’m gonna do it."

Plot details for The Black Phone 2 remain under wraps at this time. Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill are returning to write and produce the sequel with Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, though it’s unclear whether or not Derrickson will again direct the movie.

A brief about The Black Phone

Directed by Scott Derrickson, The Black Phone is a 2021 American supernatural horror movie. The movie was released in United States theaters in June 2022. Directed by Derrickson, it proved to be a huge hit for Universal Pictures, bringing in approximately $161.4 million at the global box office off an estimated $16-18 million budget.

Advertisement

Mason Thames played the role of Finney, a teenage boy abducted by a serial child killer known colloquially as The Grabber which was played by Ethan Hawke. When Finney encounters a mystical black rotary phone in captivity, he uses it to plot his escape by communicating with the ghosts of The Grabber's slain victims.

The official synopsis of the film reads as, “The film tells the story of Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, who is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.”

The Black Phone is currently streaming on Starz and can also be streamed on Hulu.

ALSO READ: Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal Season 1 Streaming: Where to Watch Documentary Online? Find Out