Who Are Megan Fox’s Children? What are names of kids she shares with her ex, Brian Austin

Megan Fox revealed that she opts for a screen-free upbringing for her three children, Noah (11), Bodhi (9), and Journey (6), during her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She also admits that maintaining this lifestyle may become more challenging as they grow older.

"My oldest is 11, and my kids weren't raised with screens, and they don't have iPads or anything like that or phones," Fox said of her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

"I can't keep that up forever. Eventually, that will happen. I'm trying to delay it as long as possible, but when they get a little bit older," she continued.

More details about Megan Fox's kids

Megan Fox and Brian Green share three children: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. They officially divorced in early 2020, after 10 years of marriage. They welcomed their first child, Noah, on Sept. 27, 2012. It was Fox's first child and Green's second, as he shares a son named Kassius with his ex, Vanessa Marcil. Breaking the news on Facebook, Fox shared that they had enjoyed peaceful weeks at home before revealing the birth details.

Noah's upbringing has been marked by Fox's efforts to shield him from screen exposure. She's been candid about his interest in fashion and his occasional preference for dresses since the age of 2. Despite encountering challenges at school, Noah remains confident in his choices, a trait Fox nurtures through encouragement and reading material promoting self-expression.

On Feb. 12, 2014, Fox and Green welcomed their second child, son Bodhi. The name, derived from Buddhism, symbolizes enlightenment, with additional inspiration drawn from Patrick Swayze's character in Point Break. Bodhi's middle name, Ransom, holds religious significance and honors Fox's great-grandfather.

Their third child, son Journey, arrived on Aug. 4, 2016. Despite filing for divorce in 2015, the couple reconciled, soon after which Fox shared her excitement about welcoming another child. Throughout Journey's upbringing, Fox has prioritized keeping him and his siblings from public scrutiny, recognizing the importance of freedom. Despite his limited exposure, Fox has described Journey as a mischievous yet charming child with an elephant memory and curiosity, particularly with dinosaurs.

More about Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

During her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Fox also opened up about her past marriage with Brian Austin Green, admitting to having feelings for others during their relationship. She reflected on her youth, acknowledging that she never experienced the freedom of being single due to her early commitment. While she didn't take the names of those she developed feelings for, she admitted to not being a great partner to Green. Fox began dating Green at 18 and married him at 24, recognizing later that she may have been too young for such a serious commitment. She said that real maturity and experience came much later, only after motherhood.

While the actress is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly, a.k.a. MGK, Green is now married to Sharna Burgess.

In November 2023, Fox shared her experience of suffering a miscarriage with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, 33, in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

In poignant verses, Fox described seeing an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day, pondering what could have been: "Maybe if you hadn't... maybe if I had..."

Expressing her longing, she wrote, "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh," before facing the heart-wrenching reality: "but now / I have to say / goodbye." She vividly depicted the pain of imagining holding the baby "as they rip you from my insides."

In one verse, she wrote, "I will pay any price," questioning, "Tell me, please / what is the ransom / for her soul?"

