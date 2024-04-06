'Life's Been Weird': Machine Gun Kelly Admits 'Smoking Again' After Megan Fox CONFIRMED End Of Engagement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s on-and-off relationship has returned to the spotlight. From blood rituals in their engagement to taking on break-up rumors and eventually calling off their engagement, drama has ceased to leave the two celebrities alone. Soon after the Transformers alum briefly addressed their relationship in the March 20 episode of Call Her Daddy, MGK took to his Instagram to share a startling update.

The Bad Things singer revealed that he has picked up smoking again, hinting at the difficult times. However, MGK didn’t directly note that it was due to the turbulence in his relationship with Megan Fox. The 33-year-old rapper shared an Instagram story of him smoking while performing onstage with Trippie Red. MGK left a little note on the video that expressed his gratitude to the fans.

Machine Gun Kelly lit up on social media

The Bloody Valentine singer posted a video on his Instagram on Thursday showing him taking puffs from what appeared to be a cigarette. MGK had his back turned towards the fans, who screamed excitedly in his video as Trippe Red. He then performed their latest collaboration, Lost Boys, in New York City.

“started smoking again life’s been weird lately but grateful i have yall,” MGK, originally known as Colson Baker, captioned the video. He topped it up with a bunch of emojis, including a cigarette, a bandaged face, and hands coupled into a heart.

While the Emo Girl singer had been spotted smoking in many of his former performances, it was apparently paused while he was in a relationship with Megan Fox. After Jennifer’s Body actress confirmed their engagement had been called off, MGK seemingly channeled his hurt by treading back to the potentially harmful habit.

Megan Fox has had a change of heart with public relationships

The This is 40 actress recently opened up about her unstable relationship with MGK while playing coy about the current status. Exhausted by all the public and media scrutiny, Fox disclosed, “What I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” to Alex Cooper.

The 37-year-old actress marked the rapper as her “twin soul” and confessed that she will always remain “connected” somehow. Simultaneously, a source confirmed to People that the star couple is “taking some space” to “figure things out” about their relationship. Nevertheless, as per the insider's comments, they are in love and have each other’s support.

According to a report by US Weekly, the couple is staying apart, with MGK residing in their Encino Mansion and Fox staying in Malibu, California. An insider shared, “They did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together. (They) are at a low moment right now. It changes every day.” On another note, another source revealed that “Megan and MGK have a very toxic relationship. Their love literally makes them sick.”

With their unstable relationship catching the media’s attention every now and then, Fox claimed that they have decided to stay low-key about any updates because it is not for “public consumption.”

