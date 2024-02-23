Who Are Phil Dunster And Taylor Zakhar Perez? Know More About The Actors Named Ambassadors For 2024 SAG Awards

SAG announced on Wednesday that actors Phil Dunster and Taylor Zakhar Perez have been selected as this year's ambassadors. According to a press release from the Screen Actors Guild, they were chosen because they represent the highest values of the profession and serve as inspiring and positive role models for aspiring performers. The release further stated that both individuals actively leverage their platforms to support humanitarian and public service causes.

Actors stand as the primary faces representing the celebrated screen work. The Screen Actors Guild Awards, better known as SAG Awards, exclusively honors actors making an important moment for movie stars and TV stars in the running for Emmys. Moreover, given the fact that both film and television work is considered for the SAG Awards, it has become a pivotal event in the industry. The 2024 SAG Awards are around the corner and finally, this year's ambassadors have been announced! This is a special year, as it marks 30 years of the prestigious award show. Let us explore more about these two newly nominated ambassadors in detail.

Who is Phil Dunster?

Dunster, a British actor, director, writer, and producer, gained fame for his acclaimed portrayal of soccer star Jamie Tartt in the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, earning Emmy and Critics Choice nominations. Currently, he is filming the second season of the psychological thriller Surface, alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw, for Apple TV+.

The actor received formal education from the renowned Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Acting in 2014. Shortly after graduating, he quickly rose to prominence with impressive roles both on stage and screen. His television career began in 2015 with his debut appearance in the Channel 4 sitcom Catastrophe.

Who is Taylor Zakhar Perez?

Growing up in a large family, Perez, the sixth of eight children, gained early work experience by assisting at the family auto-body shop on weekends, where he would change tires. Although he received a swimming scholarship to Fordham University, Perez chose to attend UCLA, where he majored in Spanish culture and community and minored in film and television.

Zakhar Perez recently starred as Alex Claremont-Diaz in the Amazon Studios adaptation of the bestselling novel Red, White & Royal Blue, alongside Nicholas Galitzine and Uma Thurman. He is best known for his roles in Netflix's The Kissing Booth franchise, which earned him a massive fanbase worldwide. He has also appeared in the Max series Minx and Buzzfeed Studios 1Up, available on Amazon Prime Video.





















Where can I watch the 2024 SAG Awards on TV?

The prestigious 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, co-produced by SAG-AFTRA and Silent House Productions, is set to stream live worldwide on Netflix on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 1 am GMT. Stay tuned for updates from Pinkvilla regarding the show.