Who Are The Highest-Paid Actresses Under 30? Millie Bobby Brown Leaves Sydney Sweeney Behind; See Complete List

Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses under 30 are some of the most beloved Gen-Z stars. Zendaya, best known for her performances in the teen-favorite drama Euphoria and this year's blockbuster film Dune: Part 2, is leading the list. Meanwhile, fellow Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who also turned businesswoman by launching her own production company, secured the third position on the list.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has overtaken Sweeney, landing in the second spot. Zendaya reportedly charged $10 million for her latest film, Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino. Brown also earned the same amount for Enola Holmes 2. Meanwhile, Sweeney earned $7.5 million for her role in The Housemaid.

Oscar-nominated Florence Pugh secured the fifth position, earning a $7 million salary for her upcoming Marvel film Thunderbolts. Next on the list was Jenna Ortega, who charged $6 million for her upcoming untitled J.J. Abrams film.

Netizens have been pitting Anyone But You actress Sydney Sweeney and Millie Bobby Brown against each other for the coveted role of portraying pop sensation Britney Spears in her biopic. The fact that the actresses are ranked next to each other on the list of highest-paid under-30 stars has further fueled the debate. Interestingly, Brown, the founder of Florence by Mills, has openly expressed her desire to play the role.

In 2022, during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Brown shared how much she admired the Gimme More singer and said that portraying Spears would be a dream come true.

“I want to play a real person, and I think for me, it would be Britney Spears,” she said at the time. “Her story resonates with me. Growing up in the public eye. Watching her videos, watching interviews when she was younger … I see the scramble for words,” she added.

However, netizens believe that Sweeney might be better suited for the role and would nail the dramatic side of Spears' story. Sweeney has already proven her versatility by playing unique characters, from Euphoria's Cassie to The White Lotus's Olivia. Fans are convinced that Sweeney would leave no stone unturned in her portrayal of the pop star.