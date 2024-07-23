Who Are Vin Diesel’s Siblings? All We Know About Fast & Furious Star's Family

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Vin Diesel happens to be one of the most popular Hollywood movie stars all over the globe. While his fans know intriguing details about him, it is still one of the biggest questions, who are Vin Diesel’s siblings?

To those who have been interested in the details of Vin Diesel's twin brother and Vin Diesel's family, here’s a quick article that will take you through everything that you need to know.

Speaking of his brother, people have been also asking if Vin Diesel has a twin. To halt your search, we have even covered this.

Besides being one of the leading actors in the Fast & furious movies, Vin Diesel has also starred in the action-packed XXX movies as well as the Chronicles of Riddick franchises. His other credits include the 1998 epic, Saving Private Ryan, and also the well-acclaimed family comedy The Pacifier.

Without further delay, let's get to know who are Vin Diesel's siblings.

Who are Vin Diesel’s siblings?

Vin Diesel is close to his mother Delora Vincent and has a huge family with three siblings, namely Paul, Tim, and Samantha Vincent.

Paul is Diesel's fraternal twin

Starting with Vin Diesel's twin brother, Paul is the fraternal twin brother of the Babylon A.D. actor. Back in 2016, Vin Diesel paid tribute to his brother on their birthday.

Taking his excitement to Instagram, the Pitch Black actor wished Paul further calling him his “original twin brother.”

The Boiler Room actor also mentioned that he is proud of Paul as he has seen him grow into a great father and a family person.

Vin Diesel’s twin, Paul works in sound editing.

Samantha and Tim are Diesel and Paul's half-siblings

While Vin Diesel shares Paul with his mother Delora and the biological father whom he has never met in his life, the actor has always considered Irving H. Vincent, his stepfather as his only father.

After Delora and Irving tied the knot, they soon even welcomed their kids Samantha and Tim.

If you have heard Vin Diesel talking about family in movies, well that comes from the love in real life. Vin Diesel’s family is huge, and he does love them a lot.

This shows, that on Irving's 88th birthday, back in November 2022, Diesel paid tribute to his stepfather.

Taking to Instagram, The Last Witch Hunter star wrote, “Happy 88th birthday to my first inspiration… my dad.”

While talking about Irving being his inspiration, the actor referred to the stage name he has chosen for himself, Vin.

Samantha, who is Vin Diesel’s half-sister, shared a lovely post on her Instagram on Diesel and Paul’s 50th birthday in 2017.

She called both the brothers “exceptional human beings.” Her post even read about how thankful she is to have two older brothers.

While a lot is available about Samantha, the actor's brother Tim likes to stay away from the limelight.

Samantha is a movie producer and has worked with her brother

While we are talking about Vin Diesel’s family and Vin Diesel’s siblings, it is essential to know that Samantha too comes from the film background. Back in 1995, Vin Diesel founded the production company One Race Films and since 2001, Samantha has been its president.

The production company is known to have produced several films that even include multiple Fast & Furious entries.

The other few grand projects on which Vin Diesel and Samantha have worked together on, are 2015’s The Last Witch Hunter, 2013’s Riddick, as well as the 2017 hit XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

Besides, the sister of Vin Diesel is also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and the Producers Guild of America.

Samantha attended Harvard University and sits on multiple boards

Talking about her studies, Samantha has a master’s degree in educational policy from Harvard University. Before beginning her career in the film industry, Samantha worked with nonprofit organizations that focused on providing education.

Besides all of that, Samantha is also on the board of directors for Westbeth Artists Housing as well as for Private School Axis.

Private School Axis is an organization that aims to diversify independent schools in Los Angeles.

Samantha has one daughter

Samantha loves spending time with her daughter. She is usually seen posting photos with her on social media. The daughter of Samantha was born in 2013.

In the year 2023, Samantha shared a few photos of herself with her mother Delora, and a picture that showed her baby.

Back in June 2021, the sister of Vin Diesel also shared that her daughter won a swimming competition.

Paul is a sound editor

Looks like Vin Diesel’s siblings too have a thing for movies. Paul Vincent, who is Vin Diesel’s twin brother is a sound editor. He has worked on some Fast & Furious films as well.

Back when Paul Walker passed away in 2013, the Bloodshot actor posted a photo that had Walker in it, standing beside Vin Diesel’s twin brother.

The caption of this post read, “You see... the other guy in the photo is also named Paul... and although they look more alike, he is actually my twin brother.”

Vin Diesel has also worked with some great directors such as James Gunn, being a part of the MCU in the movie Guardians of the Galaxy.

