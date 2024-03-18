Is Ryan Gosling Planning To Take Time Off Work To Focus On Family? Here's What Sources Are Claiming

Almost after winning our hearts on the big screen as Ken, just last week, Ryan Gosling once again dropped our jaws on the floor with his shining-as-a-star performance during the Oscars. Yes, he performed I’m Just Ken from the movie Barbie, wearing all pink.

Seems like it isn't just his fans who love him wearing pink glittery pants but also his lovely daughters, whom the Drive star loves too much. Well, this might be one of the reasons why we are not hearing any of his upcoming projects.

Is Ryan Gosling taking a break?

The Remember the Titans actor is all grown up and now has a family. Married to the fabulous Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling is allegedly being said to take a small break from Hollywood. The insider, as per Life & Style, claims that the actor is simply passing on a number of projects so that he can give time to his family.

As per the sources, he wants to be a dad first and although “Ryan’s in demand, he wants to make sure he has all the time in the world for his girls,” the insiders stated.

Speaking of his time off, it might go from one to two whole years of break. “He wants to take at least two years off and really focus on them,” said the insiders, as per Life & Style.

A similar step was taken by the Ghost Rider actress, a few years back. In 2020, Eva Mendes stated, “As a mother now, there are many roles I won’t do. There are many subject matters that I don’t want to be involved with, so it limits my choices and I’m fine with that. I have to set an example for my girls now.”

At present, as per IMDb, Ryan Gosling is slated for just one movie which is a Phil Lord-directed sci-fi film, Project Hail Mary. The movie will also be co-directed by Christopher Miller, however, no more actors have been revealed yet and no related news is being spoken of in Hollywood.

About Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Both The Place Beyond the Pines actors were rumored to have been dating each other, however, nothing was confirmed from either of the two. Not until 2022!

In November 2022, for the first time, Eva Mendes referred to Ryan Gosling as her husband, while she was promoting her charity work in Australia.

The two have been friends for a long, but it might have been in the aforementioned film that the two started developing feelings. They both share two beautiful girls Esmerelda, 9, and Amada, 7, of whom The Fall guy actor has said, “It sounds so clichéd, but I never knew that life could be this fun and this great.”

