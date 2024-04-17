Who Is Alex Bain? Meet Coronation Street Star Amid His Exit From ITV Soap As Simon Barlow

It seems like it’s time for Alex Bain to say goodbye to Coronation Street. The rumors of his departure from the show have been spreading for a few months now. Recently, the star shared an emotional message with his fans as he was exiting what seemed to be his leaving party.

If you are a loyal fan of British soap operas, you might remember that Alex joined the cast as Simon when he was only seven. Now, he is finally leaving the cobbles after 15 years at 22. Even though the show itself did not confirm his exit, it seems it is finally time for Alex to say goodbye to Corrie.

Who is Alex Bain?

Alex Bain, born on 25 November 2011, is a British actor. His first big role was in the 2008 British comedy-drama Sunshine. In the same year, he found his breakthrough with The Coronation and joined the cast as Simon Barlow when he was only seven years old. Alex has been a part of Corrie for 15 years now.

In 2018, when Alex was only 17 years old, he shocked the audience of the show by announcing that he was becoming a father. His girlfriend, Levi Selby, who was 16 then, gave birth to their daughter Lydia-Rose. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

In the show, his character Simon has been involved in some really important storylines throughout the years. Alex also won the British Soap Award For Best Young Actor back in 2011. Recently, Simon has been struggling since his father, Peter Barlow, left. Peter was played by actor Chris Gascoigne, who has also left the show. It seems that Alex’s final scenes will be airing sometime this summer.

It seems that Alex Bain is struggling with his imminent departure

Even though the show has not confirmed his exit yet, it is pretty much decided that Alex's time with Corrie has come to an end.

Last month, Bain seemingly confirmed this when he posted a picture of himself in his dressing room on his Instagram story, where he wrote, "Well my day is done! Nice and short day today! I'm gonna miss this little space some dearly when I go!" The actor also added, "So glad I've got some shooting days left! So thankful!"

In another story, the actor wrote, "I can't believe this is nearly over! "I am going to miss this place so dearly!" He also received a huge leaving party from all of his co-workers. He shared a picture from this party where he wrote, "Thank you to everyone who came last night. It was an absolute blast."

It also seems that Alex is not quite ready to say goodbye to the show yet and has been struggling with his imminent departure from the ITV show. An insider told The Sun, "Alex has been putting on a brave face saying he quit the show, but in reality, bosses decided it was time for him to move on. It's been incredibly emotional for Alex, and he really doesn't want to leave at all."

The insider added, "He's been begging bosses to keep him in mind for the future. He wants to go back already."

ALSO READ: 'How I Miss You': Kate Beckinsale Shares Emotional Tribute To Late Father On His 45th Death Anniversary