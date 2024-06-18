Who Is Ally Sheedy’s Ex-Husband, David Lansbury? A Look Into Their Marriage

Ally Sheedy, known for her iconic roles in several movies including Lisa Cholodenko-directed 1998 romance drama High Art and John Hughes’ acclaimed 1985 movie The Breakfast Club, was married to her fellow actor David Lansbury. Although the relationship between the couple ended in a divorce on June 9, 2009, the duo shared happy times in the relationship.

Who is David Lansbury?

David Lansbury has a few remarkable movie credits complementing his resume which includes George Clooney-starrer Michael Clayton, and Al Pacino’s 1992 drama, Scent of a Woman. The actor also appeared in HBO network’s crime thriller Oz which ran for six seasons from 1997 to 2003.

With his prominent roles, the actor is also known for his relationship and marriage with Ally Sheedy who forged a glorious career in Hollywood in the 80s and 90s with several acclaimed and popular cinematic roles.

As for Lansbury, he belongs to a family lineage of people with footprints in the industry. His father Edgar Lansbury who died in May this year, was a producer and screenwriter with producing credits including Ulu Grosbard’s 1968 Metrocolor drama The Subject Was Roses and David Greene’s musical drama Godspell. Also, legendary actress Angela Lansbury was the sister of Edgar. The star-studded family of Lansbury also includes producer Bruce Lansbury and Irish actress Moyna MacGill.

The 63-year-old married Sheedy on October 10, 1992, and their marriage sustained a happy relationship until their split on June 9, 2009. Following his divorce from Sheedy, The Oz actor married Kristina Mikkelsen.

Ally Sheedy and David Lansbury share one child

The former couple share one child during their 16 years of marriage. Their son, Beckett came out as transgender. During a chat with PEOPLE, Sheedy, 62, shared her thoughts on her son’s trans journey. "This is a good phase right now," she said of her son.

The actor also revealed that Beckett is very independent. “But I like it when I can help him with something, whether it's advice or he needs a new mattress!" she added. However, she was not devoid of the typical parental worries of being a single mom to her only son. She wants Beckett to be able to do what he wants to do with his life and with the ultimate freedom to make his own choices and “surround himself with a loving, supportive community," she told the outlet. She further shared that so far, “he's been able to do that."

Being a single parent and mother of her transgender child, Sheedy learned a lot, "Beck doesn't hide anything,” she said. Also, she feels very comfortable talking to anyone “whose kid is just beginning the process of transition.” Further, she iterates that every parent needs to educate themselves and should support their kids not breaking the barrier of taboo.

The actor who also appeared as Carol in Simone Finch-created's critically acclaimed comedy-drama series on Freedom, Single Drunk Female said that she understands the worries of parents calling it natural to have fears about their kids. But her son, in this case, is in a really great place in his life. She gives him the necessary room to run, and “I just really try to just watch."

Most recently, Sheedy appeared in Andrew McCarthy’s 2024 documentary film Brats which follows a group of young actors including Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, and Rob Lowe— they frequently appeared together in coming-of-age films and the film chronicles the impact on their lives and careers.

