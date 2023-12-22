Who is Benita Alexander? Exploring her life as she slams her on-screen person on Dr. Death played by Mandy Moore

Paolo Macchiarini, the famous thoracic surgeon who came under fire for manipulative behavior, research fraud, and scientific misconduct after several of his patients who received his alleged life-saving transplants unfortunately passed away. Benita Alexander, who was also one of the people who fell under Macchiarini’s spell and was engaged to the doctor, opened up about her trauma in the Netflix docuseries Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife. Recently, she is in the public eye again after slamming her character played by Mandy Moore in the Peacock TV docu-drama Dr, Death’s second season.

Who is Benita Alexander and where is she now?

Benita Alexander, who is an award-winning NBC producer and journalist, was also one of the victims of the world-renowned surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, who ultimately turned out to be a fraud. Benita met Paolo in 2013 and the two of them immediately became close. Benita disclosed that she started to depend on the surgeon as her then ex-husband John Noel was dying of cancer.

The two of them spent a very romantic two years together and even got engaged. Paolo took the reporter on very expensive dates and lavish trips and made promises to her about their grand future wedding. However, in 2015, things finally came to light to Alexander as she found out about Macchiarini’s lies in 2015 and the surgeon was also accused of scientific fraud in 2016.

Benita now uses her experience and trauma with Paolo as a way to help women who have been duped like her or are in abusive relationships. She also has her own podcast titled Benita and the Berracas. She is also a narrator and producer at Lion Television and produces true crime series Crimes Gone Viral and Road Rage. She made a true crime documentary named He Lied About Everything, while working at Efran Films NY/Toronto.

She was also married twice before her engagement with Macchiarini. She has a 20-year-old daughter with whom she is spending more time now. She is also learning to love again, albeit more carefully this time around.

What did she say about Mandy Moore's character on Dr. Death?

The second season of Dr. Death just came out on Peacock TV today and it turns out that Benita Alexander is not happy with how she was portrayed in the show. In the show, renowned actress Mandy Moore plays the role of Alexander, and apparently the show has put the relationship between the two under the microscope quite a few times.

But as it turns out, Benita was never contacted by the producers of the series. She shared her disappointment with the Daily Mail and said that even though the series was based almost entirely on Wondery’s Dr. Death podcast called Miracle Man, in which she participated, she was not involved in the process at all.

She also shared that she did not watch the show yet, but the producers have taken a lot of creative freedom with her character. Seeing as they have dramatized a lot of the traumatic events that Benita went through, she finds it “highly concerning”.

Even though she thinks that Paolo’s heinous crimes should be shared with the world to raise awareness, she finds it “disappointing” that people are going to watch the dramatized version of her character, and since the character is named after her, think her true self to be the one shown on screen.

