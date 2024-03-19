Benedict Wong Had THIS To Say About Wong's Future In The MCU After Doctor Strange Sequel; Find Out

Wong may be making a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon, even if there is currently no information on a potential Doctor Strange 3. In the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange (Dr.Strange), Wong has a supporting role in protecting young America Chavez from the Scarlet Witch. Wong will apparently make a comeback shortly, despite the lack of official word on the status of Doctor Strange 3.

Benedict Wong teases on return to MCU

Benedict Wong hinted in an interview with ComicBook.com that he will make a quick return to the MCU. Due to Thanos's snapping of Doctor Strange, Wong has emerged as the MCU's Sorcerer Supreme, signifying his significance within the narrative. With his new title and a proposed solo project, Wong may carry on his current practice of showing up in several MCU films and television shows. Wong hinted at a major comeback saying, "I can't really say. It's been a while. Something's looming. Something's looming."

Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be indispensable in the battle against Kang the Conqueror, the multiverse groups of Kang variations called the Council of Kangs, and any other adversaries that surface in the two next Avengers films. Wong has multiverse experience thanks to his assistance in dealing with the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That will be useful for the upcoming Avengers movies.

Doctor Strange 3 is most likely where we'll see the character return. Although the conclusion of Cumberbatch's trilogy featuring Stephen Strange has not yet been confirmed, Doctor Strange 3 is almost certain due to the popularity of the character. The conclusion of the most recent Doctor Strange film ended on a cliffhanger, which left viewers wondering about incursions, played a significant role in Avengers: Secret Wars, and the arrival of Charlize Theron's Clea. In the film, Wong plays Earth's protector against threats from other dimensions, with Doctor Strange battling an incursion.

What is next for MCU?

Additionally, there is a unique possibility for Wong's MCU in the future. Although Wong has appeared in a number of MCU films and television shows as a supporting role, a TV series is reportedly in the works that will finally make Wong the main character in an MCU production. Wong is supposed to be educating young MCU magic users in a Strange Academy series; however, there has been no official news about this. Wong's supposed MCU project might materialize given that he trained America Chavez at the conclusion of Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness.

Wong's much-awaited comeback may see him take center stage in the MCU's next conflicts with strong foes like the Council of Kangs and Kang the Conqueror. After working with Doctor Strange, Wong has experience in other universes, which makes him invaluable. Wong's role becomes more and more important as the MCU moves closer to the impending dangers hinted at in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel is all set to release Deadpool and Wolverine on July 26 this year, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

