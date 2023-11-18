Who is Brie Larson's partner right now? Exploring her dating life and past relationships

Brie Larson, the Lessons in Chemistry actress whose brilliance graces the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has managed to shield her personal life from the spotlight despite the fame that accompanies her superhero status.

In this exploration, we embark on a journey through the layers of her dating history, unraveling the threads that connect her heart during the dazzling Hollywood tapestry.

Check out the Fast X star’s dating history below:

1) Elijah Allan-Blitz

Recent whispers of romance surrounded Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz, a director immersed in the world of virtual reality. They were first seen kissing in 2019, stepping into the limelight at the 2020 Academy Awards. Brie used to occasionally share sweet snapshots on Instagram. Their public debut at the Academy Awards painted a picture of budding love, but as of early 2023, Brie confirmed a parting of ways, embracing the uncertainties that life unfolds.

“I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I’m just completely open,” confided Brie, laying bare her single status to Harper’s Bazaar.

ALSO READ: ‘I want to be…’: When Brie Larson spoke about staying in ‘reality’ and how it is all she ever wants

2) Alex Greenwald

Before Elijah, Brie was engaged with musician Alex Greenwald from 2013 to 2019. Alex, a Phantom Planet musician, held a special place in Brie’s heart. Their love shone bright with Brie calling him her “real partner” at the 2016 Oscars. In fact, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brie expressed that Alex was more than just a supporter, he was her best friend and the missing piece in her life equation. Despite their profound connection, the duo took a step back from their engagement in 2019.

3) John Patrick Amedori

According to reports, during 2018 and 2012, Brie dated actor John Patrick Amedori. Yet both shared a very private romantic relationship. If reports are to be believed, John Patrick Amedori, who is known for Dear White People and Hindsight was the one who broke off their relationship.

ALSO READ: Captain Marvel to Just Mercy; 6 Brie Larson movies to watch ahead of The Marvels

4) Cody Linley

In a nostalgic flashback, Brie’s dating chronicles feature Cody Linley. Yes, the heartthrob from Hannah Montana, marking a brief liaison from 2006 to 2007. That was one of the most beautiful teenage love stories in Tinseltown.

Advertisement

In conclusion, The Marvels’ fame has adeptly shielded her personal life from the intrusive spotlight, despite the immense fame that accompanies her superhero status.

ALSO READ: ‘I don't think that's the end…’: When Brie Larson spoke her mind and revealed there should be more women behind the camera