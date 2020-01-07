EXCLUSIVE: Just Mercy: Michael B Jordan & Brie Larson open up on working with director Destin Daniel Cretton

Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson, who star in Just Mercy, revealed their working experience with director Destin Daniel Cretton. Read below to know what Michael and Brie had to share on the same.

While we may enjoy their superhero avatars as Erik Killmonger and Captain Marvel in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson switch to their dramatic side as they star alongside Jamie Foxx in Just Mercy. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Just Mercy is based on lawyer Bryan Stevenson's best-selling memoir. Michael plays Bryan, who along with local advocate Eva Ansley (Laron) takes up the case of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who was sentenced to die for the murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite there being evidence which proves his innocence.

Michael, who is also a co-producer of Just Mercy was all compliments for his director sharing, "The positive energy Destin gave off and the tone he set is why our cast and crew was so close. It trickles down from the top and we all followed his leadership. It felt like magic because we had everyone coming together who really cared about this project and it created an environment to do something special. And as a producer, I felt the story had to be told by a person of color. Destin brings a certain honesty and real-life experience to his perspective."

On the other hand, Brie, in particular, has worked with Destin on three different occasions - Short Term 12 (2013), The Glass Castle (2017) and Just Mercy. When asked about collaborating with Cretton, the Oscar-winning actress shared, "Destin is a man with seemingly endless understanding and humanity. He stands for a lot of the same things that Bryan (author) does, so it felt like a synergistic partnership. It’s one thing to make a movie about compassion; it’s another thing to live it and embody it and create a set that mirrors it. He is a tremendous support for every person, from the cast to his department heads and crew. They’re like family."

Just Mercy is slated to release in India on January 7, 2020.

