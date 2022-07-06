Thor: Love and Thunder EXCLUSIVE: Tessa Thompson says THIS on Valkyrie and Captain Marvel romance possibility

We're counting down the days for the highly-awaited release of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is jam-packed with Marvel superstars like Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Dr. Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Taika Waititi as Korg, alongside Christian Bale's MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher. Speaking of Valkyrie, besides being bestowed with the kingly duties of New Asgard, she's also on the lookout for her queen.

MCU fans are rallying behind a beloved Marvel character to be by Valkyrie's side and it's none other than Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers (Brie Larson)! Intriguingly, rumours are rife that Tessa will be a part of The Marvels, adding further fuel to the romance fire. I asked Tessa Thomspon what she thought about the love story possibility in a candid chat with Pinkvilla and the Westworld star gave her enthusiastic seal of approval to 'Valcarol' in the MCU. "(laughs) I, you know, the heart wants what it wants. I don't... I can't speak yet to Val. She hasn't had a ton of time to focus too squarely on her love life since she's been besought with a lot of kingly duties," Thompson confessed.

"But there are a lot of amazing men, women, other wordly creatures inside of the MCU and certainly in the canon of characters that could enter the MCU. So, I think there's so many fish in the sea. She's single. She's ready to mingle. And I love, both in the comics, Carol and I... Brie Larson is a good friend of mine and I love spending time with her. So, I wouldn't be mad at it, for sure," Tessa further quipped.

Watch Tessa Thompson's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla for Thor: Love and Thunder HERE.

We're wholeheartedly onboard the ValkyriexCaptain Marvel ship!

Would you like to see Valkyrie and Captain Marvel's romance blossoming in the MCU? Do you think Valkyrie will find her queen in Thor: Love and Thunder? Share your personal thoughts and wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder releases on July 7.

ALSO READ: Thor: Love and Thunder: Christian Bale talks about the superpower of 'voting' after Roe v Wade ruling