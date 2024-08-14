Who Is Connor Kennedy? All About Taylor Swift's Ex As He Announces Engagement With Brazilian Singer Giulia Be

Conor Kennedy, who once dated the Eras Tour star Taylor Swift, has now made it to the headlines again. The ex-boyfriend of the Cruel Summer artist has recently announced that he has gotten engaged to a Brazilian Singer, Giulia Be.

Well, if you are unversed about who Conor Kennedy is, here are all the details you need to know about him.

Born on July 25, 1994, Conor Richard Kenedy is the son of a famous radio host, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. While the father also happens to be an activist and an environmental lawyer, the son Conor is another member of the famous Kennedy family.

As per a few reports, the track Begin Again, which was featured on the 2012 album of Taylor Swift called Red, seemingly might be about Conor Kenndey. The reports also suggest that the song Starlight was written for Conor Kennedy’s grandmother.

Coming to the dating timeline of the Look What You Made Me Do singer and Kennedy, they spent the summer of 2012 together. As per Fandom, Taylor Swift and Kennedy had even crashed the wedding of Kyle, who happens to be Conor’s cousin.

While both Conor Kennedy and the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart singer enjoyed a few months together, they parted ways the same year in October.

Coming to the engagement announcement, Conor Kennedy uploaded a post on August 13 on his social media with his fiance, Giulia Be, whose real name is Giulia Bourguignon Marinho.

The two famous personalities quickly made it to the headlines as they announced their engagement, taking it to Instagram. In the already viral post, Kennedy and Marinho could be seen in a few pictures, all happy as they hug each other.

The joint social media post was captioned “easiest yes of all time.” While the words itself excited everyone, the caption even saw a little and cute blue heart emoji along with a ring emoji.

As seen in the video that was within the many memories of Conor Kennedy and Be, shared in the Instagram post, both the personalities happen to be in a dark and romantic room, with a few candles on the floor also creating the mood.

The two can be seen kissing each other in further pictures, and the Brazilian artist shares a photo of her ring.

