Who Is Emily Armstrong? Learn as Linkin Park Announces New Co-Vocalist Along With One Ok Rock’s Colin Brittain as New Drummer

Linkin Park now has a female frontman. The band announced Emily Armstrong from Dead Sara as their new co-vocalist, replacing Chester Bennington. The ever-loved act also announced that Colin Brittain, who happens to be a songwriter for G Flip, and a few more well-known bands will join them as their new drummer.

With being strong on the vocals, Emily Armstrong also happens to be a great guitarist, who started learning the instrument at the age of 11. The songstress began to sing when she turned 15. She has tried many genres, including grunge, punk blues, alternative rock, and more.

This big announcement came during a live concert that was held on September 5, 2024. With that, Linkin Park has also blessed their fans with a new single called The Emptiness Machine, which acts as their first track in the last seven years.

The Emptiness Machine is also the lead track for their next album From Zero, which is set to be released on November 15, via Warner Records.

The last time the band had come up with a full-length album was back in the year 2017, which was just two months before we lost Chester Bennington. The previous album was called One More Light.

Further, with the big and surprising revelation of the new members joining the nostalgic act, Linkin Park would be hitting a six-date arena tour, where they will perform in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul, as well as Bogota.

Their recent live performance, which took place after years, was held in a Los Angeles-based studio. The fans who wished to see this event had to sign waiver and were transported to the location by bus.

The live concert was live-streamed and can be viewed on Linkin Park’s official online channels for the next 24 hours.



Per a press release, the original members of Linkin Park, Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, and Brad Delson “quietly began meeting up again in recent years.” This was when they tried to work with a few new musicians and found a connection with Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain.

Talking about the new album, Shinoda stated in a statement that was reported by Variety that before the band got its name, Linkin Park, they were called Xero.

“This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking,” the multi-instrument player stated. Shinoda also mentioned that the new album talks about the past, present and future, still having the touch of their old and signature sound.

Pre-sale tickets for the From Zero tour for the LP Underground fan club will be available from September 6. While the general audience can buy the tickets from September 7.

Linkin Park will begin their tour on September 11, 2024, with the first performances set to be in Los Angeles, then September 16, New York, September 22, Hamburg, Germany, September 24, London, UK, September 28, Seoul, South Korea, and on November 11, in Bogota, Colombia.



