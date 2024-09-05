Linkin Park Makes Fans Sign a Wavier for Secret Concert Following Cryptic Post

Recently, Linkin Park made some serious buzz all over the internet. With their cryptic post and an announcement of an event, the ever-loved band also came up with a waiver, asking their fans, who wish to attend the upcoming event, to sign up.

The waiver that was recently shared on Reddit, is open to all those who wish to be a part of Linkin Park’s live concert.

As seen in the waiver, the beginning itself states that the concert will be held at an "undisclosed venue,” somewhere in Los Angeles, California, on September 5, 2024.

Further, one can read in the third acknowledgment that there happens to be an agreement to be transported to and from the venue.

Then reading further, the band has also mentioned in their second acknowledgment that the person coming to the venue will be filmed, either during the event, before the event, or when the event has been wrapped up.

Similarly, the artist or any party who has been designated by the band may use this footage, which might even include the person’s name, voice, or image for future video.

Without a doubt, this totally points out that the band is planning to record the whole event, and have the excited fans included in their music video.

Coming towards the end, the waiver then also reads, “Without limiting the foregoing, I acknowledge and agree that I shall not be entitled to seek or obtain any form of injunctive or equitable relief that would interfere, hinder, stop or impede the production, distribution or any other exploitation of the event, including any footage derived from the event, in whole or in part.”

The band had shared a clip of a countdown, which eventually resulted in a “count up” that looked like a glitch in the timer, on their social media. A day later, Linkin Park revealed that they were coming up with an event, asking their die-hard followers to be a part of it while also mentioning the date.

Surrounding these new social media pieces, many have been trying to guess who might replace the late and legendary Chester Bennington and stand opposite Mike Shinoda.

The still-loved artist Bennington died on July 20, 2017, at the age of 41.

