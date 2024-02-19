Who Is Emma Stone's Mom Krista Stone? Poor Things Star Calls Her 'Best Person' In The World During Emotional BAFTAs 2024 Acceptance Speech

During the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards in London, Emma Stone, 35, clinched the leading actress award for her role in Poor Things. In a heartfelt acceptance speech, Stone took a moment to honor her mother, Krista Stone, whom she describes as the most inspiring person in her life.

Emma Stone's Emotional Acknowledgment

Stone, known for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, humorously mentioned mastering the English accent for the film before turning emotional while acknowledging her loved ones. She singled out her mother, expressing profound gratitude for her unwavering support and belief in Stone's abilities.

Emma Stone's Mother's Influence

Stone credited her mother, Krista Stone, for instilling in her the belief that she could achieve seemingly impossible dreams. The actress teared up as she shared how her mother's influence has been a driving force behind her accomplishments, stating that without her, none of it would have been possible. "I just want to say this in case I don't ever get a chance to again," Stone said. "I really want to thank my mom because she’s the best person I know in the world and she inspires me every single day and she’s always made me believe this kind of crazy idea that I could do something like this and I’m beyond grateful. Without her none of this exists, including my life, so thanks for that too, mom. Thank you so much."

Poor Things Success and Awards

Stone's role as Bella in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film has garnered widespread acclaim, earning her accolades such as the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award. The film itself secured five awards at the BAFTA ceremony, including Stone's leading actress honor, along with recognitions for costume, makeup & hair, production design, and special visual effects.

The 2024 BAFTA Awards proved to be a triumphant night for Poor Things, with Emma Stone's touching tribute to her mother adding a poignant touch to her leading actress win. As the actress continues her award season journey, with upcoming nominations at the SAG Awards and the Oscars, she remains grounded and grateful for the unwavering support of her "best person" in the world, her mother, Krista Stone.

