Alia Bhatt looks radiant in 'million mirror selfies' taken on beach holiday with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha; PICS
Alia Bhatt shares gorgeous pics from her New Year vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha, showcasing sunlit beaches and enviable body goals. Check them out!
Alia Bhatt is currently savoring the sweetest slice of life, hitting career highs, and reveling in marital bliss with Ranbir Kapoor. Their joy expanded a year ago with the arrival of their adorable daughter, Raha, whose cherubic face the couple recently unveiled to the world. The happy trio embarked on a beach holiday to kick off the new year, creating memories and capturing moments that Alia couldn't resist sharing with her fans.
Alia Bhatt's New Year getaway is a sun-soaked escape and selfies
On Saturday, Alia Bhatt treated her fans to a virtual front-row seat of her beach vacation escapade. The actress shared a delightful series of snapshots, predominantly mirror selfies that exude the carefree and joyful vibes of her getaway. The visual diary of her holiday adventure includes photos of the actress soaking in the sun, breaking a sweat during a workout, grooving to the rhythm of a sunset, and simply chilling.
One particular image turns up the heat as Alia dons a striking pink swimsuit, setting new standards for beach body goals. A short clip shared by the actress showcases the beach's sands adorned with the sweet inscription 'Raha was here,' leaving a mark on their serene retreat. The infectious joy continues as Alia enjoys a boat ride with a beaming smile and windswept hair, adding a touch of adventure to her coastal sojourn.
Take a look:
Just a few days ago, the Udta Punjab actress shared more captivating moments from her vacation. The pictures captured intimate and heartwarming scenes, including Ranbir Kapoor sweetly planting a kiss on her cheeks and the loving mommy cradling their little one while witnessing the sun setting. The images radiate festive vibes, joy, and an abundance of love, painting a picture-perfect tale of their beach retreat.
Alia Bhatt's work front
Alia recently graced the screen in the Netflix film Heart Of Stone, marking her Hollywood debut. Prior to this, she charmed audiences in the romantic-comedy family drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she shared the screen with Ranveer Singh.
Currently, she is actively immersed in the production of her upcoming project, Jigra, not only as the lead actor but also as a producer alongside Karan Johar. The movie, set to feature performances by Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedang Raina, is eagerly anticipated and is scheduled for release on September 27, 2024.
ALSO READ: Soni Razdan recalls flying Alia Bhatt-Shaheen in economy as they didn't have enough money; 'They made a face'
