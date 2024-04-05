Is Alia Bhatt set to star in Gurinder Chadha’s Indian princess musical with Disney? Details inside

Alia Bhatt, one of the most popular leading actresses in the film industry, has consistently dazzled audiences with her performances throughout her career. Recently wrapping up the filming for her upcoming movie Jigra, Alia has an interesting set of projects lined up in the future. Now, some exciting news has surfaced regarding Alia being the top contender for filmmaker Gurinder Chadha’s highly anticipated Indian princess musical with Disney.

Alia Bhatt is reportedly the top choice for Gurinder Chadha’s film with Disney about an Indian princess

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, renowned for her movies such as Bend It Like Beckham, and Bride and Prejudice, is currently working on a musical film revolving around an Indian princess, a project under Disney. An interesting revelation about the lead cast of this eagerly awaited cinematic venture has now surfaced.

According to a recent report by Mid-Day, Gurinder Chadha has been discussing the role with actress Alia Bhatt for quite a long time. A source from the portal stated, “The two have been in talks for a while. The final casting will happen only after the script is developed, but Alia is among the top casting choices.”

The portal’s source also mentioned that headlining such a prestigious international project would mark a significant stride for Alia towards establishing her position at the global scale, after her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone last year. If these plans materialize, Alia is reportedly expected to begin the work with Chadha in the second half of 2025.

It should be noted that Alia and Gurinder Chadha have met each other numerous times over the past few months. Chadha had even shared a delightful picture of the two of them on Instagram, during her visit to Mumbai for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s wedding to Nupur Shikhare in January.

Chadha also graced the London special screening of the web series Poacher, on which Alia served as an executive producer. Most recently, Chadha made an appearance at the Hope Gala in London, an event hosted by Alia as a fundraiser for a charity organization.

More about Gurinder Chadha’s Indian princess film with Disney

In 2022, Deadline reported that Disney had greenlit an original musical feature inspired by a “dynamic princess from Indian history.” The script will be penned by Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges, with Chadha also directing and producing the film. The details about the plotline have not been revealed.

About Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

In 2023, Alia Bhatt featured as a Bengali journalist in Karan Johar’s romcom Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, opposite Ranveer Singh. She also made her grand Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Looking ahead, Alia is gearing up for the release of the action thriller Jigra. It is directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced under the banners of Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Based on a sibling relationship, the film also stars The Archies actor Vedang Raina.

Additionally, Alia will soon start shooting for a solo film within Aditya Chopra’s spy universe. Apart from that, she will also reunite with her Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the epic saga, Love & War, where she will share the screen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal.

