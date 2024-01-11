8 best Hollywood romance movies Hindi dubbed: Jamie Dornan-Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades of Grey to Noah Centineo-Laura Maranos’ The Perfect Date

Romantic films revolve around romantic love stories recorded in visual media for theatrical or television broadcasts that focus on the emotions, passion, and affectionate romantic involvement of the main characters. Usually, their journey is shown through dating, courtship, or marriage. This kind of genre attracts entertainment lovers the most.

Some romantic films make you yearn for a love you've never known, while others make you appreciate the small joys in life. Others make you question whether friendship is what you need, others want you to let go of things that aren't meant for you. While we ponder over such things, there are a lot of Hollywood romantic movies that are Hindi dubbed to make your weekend. Let’s have a look at the curated list by Pinkvilla to binge-watch.

Here is a list of 8 best Hollywood romantic movies Hindi dubbed

1. Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Running Time: 2h 5min

2h 5min IMDB Rating: 4.2/10

4.2/10 Movie Genre: Erotic, Romance

Erotic, Romance Movie Star Cast: Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Eloise Mumford

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Eloise Mumford Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson

Sam Taylor-Johnson Writer: Novel by E.L. James

Novel by E.L. James Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Fifty Shades of Grey is an erotic romance novel by British author E.L. James. It became the first installment in the Fifty Shades novel series that follows the deepening relationship between a college graduate, Anastasia Steele, and a young business magnate, Christian Grey. Anastasia steps in for her journalist pal and interviewer Christian Grey, a businessman. They develop a connection where she unravels that his intimate life is shaped by his troubled history. This is one of the most famous Hollywood romantic movies in Hindi.

Advertisement

2. Holidate (2020)

Running Time: 1h 44min

1h 44min IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Kristin Chenoweth, Nicola Peltz, Jessica Capshaw

Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Kristin Chenoweth, Nicola Peltz, Jessica Capshaw Director: John Whitesell

John Whitesell Writer: Tiffany Paulsen

Tiffany Paulsen Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

One of the most popular Hollywood romantic movies Hindi dubbed in Holidate. Speaking about the story, Sloane, who is ridiculed for being single, finds the perfect solution when she meets Jackson. Now she has the perfect date for her vacation, but her heart begins to yearn for more.

3. No Strings Attached (2011)

Running Time : 1h 48min

: 1h 48min IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, Greta Gerwig, Kevin Kline, Lake Bell

Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, Greta Gerwig, Kevin Kline, Lake Bell Director: Ivan reitman

Ivan reitman Writer: Elizabeth Meriwether

Elizabeth Meriwether Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Lifelong friends Emma (Natalie Portman) and Adam (Ashton Kutcher) take their relationship to the next level by having sex. Afraid of ruining their friendship, the new lovers make a pact to keep things purely physical, with no fighting, jealousy and no expectations. Emma and Adam promise to do whatever they want, wherever they want, until they fall in love. Then the question arises: who will fall first?

4. The Ugly Truth (2009)

Running Time: 1h 36min

1h 36min IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler, Eric Winter, Cheryl Hines, John Michael Higgins, Bree Turner

Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler, Eric Winter, Cheryl Hines, John Michael Higgins, Bree Turner Director: Robert Luketic

Robert Luketic Writer: Nicole Eastman, Karen McCullah Lutz, Kirsten Smith

Nicole Eastman, Karen McCullah Lutz, Kirsten Smith Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube

Abby Richter (Katherine Heigl) is an amorous TV producer who, despite a long and arduous search for the perfect partner, is hopelessly single. The battle of the sexes heats up when her employers team her up with Mike Chadway (Gerard Butler), an opinionated TV celebrity who plans to put Abby through the ringer on her own theory about what makes men and women tick.

Advertisement

5. The Kissing Booth (2018)

Running Time: 1h 45min

1h 45min IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Jacob Elordi, Joey King, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Joel Courtney, Molly Ringwald

Jacob Elordi, Joey King, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Joel Courtney, Molly Ringwald Director: Vince Marcello

Vince Marcello Writer: Novel by Beth Reekles

Novel by Beth Reekles Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In The Kissing Booth, a high school student finds herself face-to-face with her long-term crush when she signs up to run a kissing booth at the spring carnival. It is one of the most popular Hollywood romance movies Hindi dubbed.

6. Midnight at the Magnolia (2020)

Running Time: 1h 27min

1h 27min IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Even Williams, Natalie Hall, Steve Cumyn, Alison Brooks

Even Williams, Natalie Hall, Steve Cumyn, Alison Brooks Director: Max McGuire

Max McGuire Writer: Carley Smale

Carley Smale Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Longtime friends and local radio hosts Maggie and Jack pose as a couple in hopes of getting their show nationally syndicated for their families and listeners. Midnight at the Magnolia is a lovely light-heated comedy romance to watch, a little predictable in places but it's still very enjoyable to watch.

7. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

Running Time: 1h 39min

1h 39min IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Jenny Han, Anna Cathacart

Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Jenny Han, Anna Cathacart Director: Susan Johnson

Susan Johnson Writer: Jenny Han

Jenny Han Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Lara Jean writes secret, soul-baring letters to her five crushes, but doesn't want to send them. Now they are out and wreaking havoc on his life. This is one of the most popular Hollywood romantic movies that is dubbed in Hindi. The resulting plot is reminiscent in style of the Shakespeare-inspired Ten Things I Hate About You and She's All That, making for an enjoyable trip down the comedy-of-deception genre for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Advertisement

8. The Perfect Date (2019)

Running Time: 1h 30min

1h 30min IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Noah Centineo, Laura Marano, Camila Mendes, Odiseas Georgiadis, Alex Biglane

Noah Centineo, Laura Marano, Camila Mendes, Odiseas Georgiadis, Alex Biglane Director: Chris Nelson

Chris Nelson Writer: Steven Bloom, Randall Green

Steven Bloom, Randall Green Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

A high school student creates an app to offer his services as a fake date to earn money for college, but his plans get complicated when he develops feelings for someone. It's nothing too complicated or twisted, but good enough of a movie to watch on a lazy day.

ALSO READ: KWK 8: Why did Zeenat Aman never work with Rishi Kapoor after Hum Kisise Kum Naheen? Veteran actress REVEALS