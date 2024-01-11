8 best Hollywood romance movies Hindi dubbed: Jamie Dornan-Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades of Grey to Noah Centineo-Laura Maranos’ The Perfect Date
These Hollywood romantic movies Hindi dubbed are very popular and make you yearn for a love you've never known. Have a look!
Romantic films revolve around romantic love stories recorded in visual media for theatrical or television broadcasts that focus on the emotions, passion, and affectionate romantic involvement of the main characters. Usually, their journey is shown through dating, courtship, or marriage. This kind of genre attracts entertainment lovers the most.
Some romantic films make you yearn for a love you've never known, while others make you appreciate the small joys in life. Others make you question whether friendship is what you need, others want you to let go of things that aren't meant for you. While we ponder over such things, there are a lot of Hollywood romantic movies that are Hindi dubbed to make your weekend. Let’s have a look at the curated list by Pinkvilla to binge-watch.
Here is a list of 8 best Hollywood romantic movies Hindi dubbed
1. Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)
- Running Time: 2h 5min
- IMDB Rating: 4.2/10
- Movie Genre: Erotic, Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Eloise Mumford
- Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson
- Writer: Novel by E.L. James
- Year of release: 2015
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Fifty Shades of Grey is an erotic romance novel by British author E.L. James. It became the first installment in the Fifty Shades novel series that follows the deepening relationship between a college graduate, Anastasia Steele, and a young business magnate, Christian Grey. Anastasia steps in for her journalist pal and interviewer Christian Grey, a businessman. They develop a connection where she unravels that his intimate life is shaped by his troubled history. This is one of the most famous Hollywood romantic movies in Hindi.
2. Holidate (2020)
- Running Time: 1h 44min
- IMDB Rating: 6.1/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Kristin Chenoweth, Nicola Peltz, Jessica Capshaw
- Director: John Whitesell
- Writer: Tiffany Paulsen
- Year of release: 2020
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
One of the most popular Hollywood romantic movies Hindi dubbed in Holidate. Speaking about the story, Sloane, who is ridiculed for being single, finds the perfect solution when she meets Jackson. Now she has the perfect date for her vacation, but her heart begins to yearn for more.
3. No Strings Attached (2011)
- Running Time: 1h 48min
- IMDB Rating: 6.2/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, Greta Gerwig, Kevin Kline, Lake Bell
- Director: Ivan reitman
- Writer: Elizabeth Meriwether
- Year of release: 2011
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Lifelong friends Emma (Natalie Portman) and Adam (Ashton Kutcher) take their relationship to the next level by having sex. Afraid of ruining their friendship, the new lovers make a pact to keep things purely physical, with no fighting, jealousy and no expectations. Emma and Adam promise to do whatever they want, wherever they want, until they fall in love. Then the question arises: who will fall first?
4. The Ugly Truth (2009)
- Running Time: 1h 36min
- IMDB Rating: 6.4/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler, Eric Winter, Cheryl Hines, John Michael Higgins, Bree Turner
- Director: Robert Luketic
- Writer: Nicole Eastman, Karen McCullah Lutz, Kirsten Smith
- Year of release: 2009
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube
Abby Richter (Katherine Heigl) is an amorous TV producer who, despite a long and arduous search for the perfect partner, is hopelessly single. The battle of the sexes heats up when her employers team her up with Mike Chadway (Gerard Butler), an opinionated TV celebrity who plans to put Abby through the ringer on her own theory about what makes men and women tick.
5. The Kissing Booth (2018)
- Running Time: 1h 45min
- IMDB Rating: 5.9/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Jacob Elordi, Joey King, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Joel Courtney, Molly Ringwald
- Director: Vince Marcello
- Writer: Novel by Beth Reekles
- Year of release: 2018
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
In The Kissing Booth, a high school student finds herself face-to-face with her long-term crush when she signs up to run a kissing booth at the spring carnival. It is one of the most popular Hollywood romance movies Hindi dubbed.
6. Midnight at the Magnolia (2020)
- Running Time: 1h 27min
- IMDB Rating: 5.8/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Even Williams, Natalie Hall, Steve Cumyn, Alison Brooks
- Director: Max McGuire
- Writer: Carley Smale
- Year of release: 2020
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Longtime friends and local radio hosts Maggie and Jack pose as a couple in hopes of getting their show nationally syndicated for their families and listeners. Midnight at the Magnolia is a lovely light-heated comedy romance to watch, a little predictable in places but it's still very enjoyable to watch.
7. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)
- Running Time: 1h 39min
- IMDB Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Jenny Han, Anna Cathacart
- Director: Susan Johnson
- Writer: Jenny Han
- Year of release: 2018
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Lara Jean writes secret, soul-baring letters to her five crushes, but doesn't want to send them. Now they are out and wreaking havoc on his life. This is one of the most popular Hollywood romantic movies that is dubbed in Hindi. The resulting plot is reminiscent in style of the Shakespeare-inspired Ten Things I Hate About You and She's All That, making for an enjoyable trip down the comedy-of-deception genre for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.
8. The Perfect Date (2019)
- Running Time: 1h 30min
- IMDB Rating: 5.8/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Noah Centineo, Laura Marano, Camila Mendes, Odiseas Georgiadis, Alex Biglane
- Director: Chris Nelson
- Writer: Steven Bloom, Randall Green
- Year of release: 2019
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
A high school student creates an app to offer his services as a fake date to earn money for college, but his plans get complicated when he develops feelings for someone. It's nothing too complicated or twisted, but good enough of a movie to watch on a lazy day.
