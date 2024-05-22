Who Is Jelly Roll's Daughter, Bailee Ann? All About Teen As She Gets Caught 'Sneaking Out' Of Home With Friend

Jelly Roll’s daughter, Bailee Ann, recently had a typical adolescent misadventure as she was caught sneaking out of her home with a friend. Instead of serious castigation, Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, hilariously shared a video on TikTok and Instagram.

Do you know who Jelly Roll’s daughter, Bailee Ann, is? Here’s everything to know about her and her relationship with the country star’s wife.

Who is Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann?

Bailee Ann (16) was born on May 22, 2008, in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Bailee is the daughter of Jelly Roll and Felicia Beckwith. She is a singer, makeup artist, and fashionista who depicts versatility like her family.

According to People, Bailee has turned to songwriting as a means of therapy and joy. She wrote Tears Could Talk when she was just 10 years old. The song was featured on Jelly Roll’s 2010 album, A Beautiful Disaster.

Moreover, Ann also appears alongside her dad in the song’s music video and has joined him onstage during his Backroad Baptism Tour to perform the duet.

She currently lives with her father Jelly Roll and stepmother, Bunnie XO.

Jelly Roll’s daughter, Bailee Ann, was caught sneaking out of her home

Bailee Ann, Jelly Roll’s daughter, recently went on a teenage adventure by sneaking out of her home with a friend. Unfortunately, she was caught red-handed through the CCTV cameras.

Bunnie XO posted the footage of the same on TikTok and Instagram on May 21, Tuesday.

The podcaster captioned, “Grounded for life (followed by a laugh emoji) jkkk.”

The black-and-white video shows Ann trying to sneak out after dark. The post humorously ended with security sending them back home.

Hence, Bailee’s elaborate plan failed due to the advanced security system and multiple cameras surrounding their luxurious and exquisite home.

