Who Is Kate Cassidy? Meet Influencer Liam Payne Was Dating Before His Tragic Demise

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death

The late Liam Payne was dating Kate Cassidy for two years before his tragic and untimely demise at age 31 on October 16, 2024. The duo were reportedly together in Argentina until two days before the former One Direction member’s tragic death in the South American country.

Although the two mostly stayed silent about their romance, Cassidy posted regular updates about her and Payne on her social media, giving insight into their relationship and her personal life.

So, here’s all we know about Kate Cassidy and her bond with the departed singer.

She finished college in 2021

According to an Instagram post, Kate graduated from Coastal Carolina University in the spring of 2021. To celebrate this milestone, she shared a photo of herself in a white dress holding her graduation cap. In another snapshot, she draped her black graduation gown over her left shoulder, adorned with a blue sash featuring Greek calligraphy for her Phi Sigma Sigma sorority.

“Thank you for four amazing years,” she wrote in the caption.

She’s an influencer

According to Cassidy’s Instagram, she’s based in London but explores all parts of the world. The influencer regularly shares updates from her adventures with her more than 40,000 Instagram followers, including photos from her trips to Dubai, Rome, Turks and Caicos, and more.

Advertisement

In recent years, Cassidy attended some high-profile events, including Wimbledon, where she and Payne took photos in the Evian suite. In January 2023, she even posed with Kendall Jenner at the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

She and Payne were first linked in October 2022

Payne and Cassidy sparked romance rumors when they were seen attending a Halloween party in October 2022. At the time, the Daily Mail shared pictures of the pair heading to Inca London restaurant dressed as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. Cassidy also documented their Halloween adventure on her Instagram Stories.

The following month, Cassidy shared snaps of her trip to Rome, where she was, of course, joined by her boyfriend.

Cassidy and Payne made their red carpet debut in December 2022

After months of speculation, Payne and Cassidy made their romance red carpet official by attending the British Fashion Awards together in London in December 2022. The two posed for shutterbugs in coordinating black ensembles.

Advertisement

Following the event, Cassidy shared a photo from the night on Instagram, and her beau left a cheeky comment under it, writing: “Who is that lucky, lucky, dashing young man next to you? Nah, seriously, you look fantastic! I could just tell you that as you're on the sofa next to me, but you know tech and phones and stuff.”

She met all of his best friends

Payne and Cassidy stepped out to support his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson at the premiere of his documentary All of Those Voices in May 2023. After the event, Cassidy shared words of appreciation for the 1D alum and expressed gratitude for getting to live the experience with Payne, writing, "I'm so glad I got to share those moments with you watching your best friend, even the tearful ones... @louist91 well done on such a beautiful film that everybody will love."

In July 2023, Cassidy accompanied Payne to Saint-Tropez for his friend Paul Wesley’s 41st birthday party, which he hosted on a luxury yacht with his girlfriend, model Natalie Kuckenburg.

Advertisement

Payne was protective of his girlfriend

When a so-called well-wisher tried to warn Payne to be careful with Cassidy, claiming she was only with him for his money, Payne dismissed them, saying he knew she wasn’t and that even if she was, he’d happily give all his money to her. “I’ve never felt a love like I do for Katelyn. We make each other better people,” he said alongside the screenshot of the message on his Instagram Stories, per Daily Mail.

Payne died on the aforementioned date after falling multiple stories at Buenos Aires’ CasaSur Hotel. Local police are investigating the cause of his death, and an autopsy will be conducted, per People. He is survived by his son, Bear Grey, 7, whom he shared with his former partner Cheryl.

ALSO READ: A Look Into Liam Payne's Final Days Amid His Death At 31: From Attending Niall Horan Concert To Argentina Vacation