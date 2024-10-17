A Look Into Liam Payne's Final Days Amid His Death At 31: From Attending Niall Horan Concert To Argentina Vacation

Hours before his death on October 16, Liam Payne’s Snapchat updates indicated that the singer was in great spirits and was enjoying his vacation in Argentina after arriving in the city in early October to attend his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan’s concert.

In the Snapchat images shared on Wednesday, Payne, who was in the South American country with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy until two days ago when she abruptly left for Florida, appeared excited about the future. In one photo, he slumped in a chair and wrote that he was considering dressing up as Forrest Gump this Halloween. He also expressed gratitude for the trip by posting a portrait of his surroundings and writing, “Happy I got some time away.”

His final photo was a shirtless mirror selfie with Kate that, according to People, was a year old and not from their latest getaway.

Payne attended Horan’s concert on October 2 at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, where he was seen clapping, dancing, and interacting with the crowd from his VIP suite. However, his presence at the This Town singer’s show drew criticism from some 1D fans, who accused him of stealing the spotlight from Horan by engaging with the audience during the event.

Ahead of the show, the Get Low crooner posted videos on Snapchat, informing his followers he was heading to Argentina to see his friend perform. As mentioned earlier, Cassidy accompanied him on the trip.

In a clip shared on X, he suggested that he and Horan, 31, would have a conversation after the show as they hadn’t spoken in a while and had some catching up to do.

It’s noteworthy that none of Payne’s One Direction bandmates have reacted to his death yet.

On his work front, Payne was set to collaborate with Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, and AJ McLean for Netflix’s musical competition series Building the Band. He and Rowland were to judge the show while McLean was named as the host. Scherzinger would’ve been a mentor and judge in the series.

With Payne’s tragic and untimely demise, the show's future looks uncertain.

The singer’s personal life also frequently found space in celebrity news and gossip outlets in the months leading up to his death. In May, his ex-fiancée Maya Henry opened up to People about many aspects of her relationship with the pop star.

Speaking about her novel Looking Forward, Henry told the publication that though it was a work of fiction, she did draw inspiration from her personal life while penning it. The book follows the romance between a young model and a British pop star while addressing sensitive subjects such as abortion, violence, eating disorders, substance abuse, and more.

Just one week before Payne’s death, Henry reportedly issued a cease and desist order to Payne after he repeatedly contacted her, per the Daily Mail. “Ever since we broke up, he messages me, blows up my phone,” Henry said on TikTok about Payne, whom she didn’t name but associated with One Direction fans. According to her, he reached out to her family when she didn't respond, foreshadowing his demise.

“He’d create new iCloud accounts to message me,” she claimed.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation recently told People that the singer was extremely overwhelmed with all the legal issues involving his ex.

Payne died at 31 after falling multiple stories at Buenos Aires’s CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Local police are investigating the cause of his death, and an autopsy will be conducted, per People. He is survived by his son Bear Grey, 7, whom he shared with his former partner Cheryl.

