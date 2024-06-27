Who Is Kelly Bensimon’s Ex-Fiancé? 5 Things About Scott Litner Amid Celebrity Couple Splitting Up Few Days Before Wedding

The Real Housewives of New York fame Kelly Bensimon called off her marriage to Scott Litner. In a conversation with US Weekly, the reality TV star opened up on breaking up the marriage with Litner. The TV personality revealed that her ex-fiance did not agree to sign up for the prenup. Bensimon claimed that denying signing a prenup has been listed as one of the biggest red flags for her.

In an interview with the entertainment portal, Bensimon revealed, “I haven’t come this far in business and life to start making poor decisions because of a man.” She said, “He of all people should have understood the need to protect each other before we tied the knot. I’m truly shocked he refused a prenup.”

Who is Scott Litner?

Scott Litner is a financer, having worked in the industry for over 25 years. Bensimon’s ex began his career by working for the Lehman Brothers in 1998 and later switched jobs by joining the JP Morgan firm as an executive director in 2001. Litner has been working in the sports and entertainment sector for Morgan since March 2022.

According to the financier’s LinkedIn account, Bensimon has also been managing the wealth management sector for the firm.

Scott Litner and Kelly Bensimon’s relationship

Litner and Bensimon met at a Ranger’s game and were attracted to each other very quickly. Recalling her first meeting with the financier, Bensimon revealed to People Magazine that she went over to say hi to Litner.

Bensimon said, “The security guy is like, ‘No, no, no, you can’t talk to her.’ And my daughter was like, ‘Mommy, he’s like, very attractive. He seems really nice. And his friend is really nice.’ Later on, we found out that it was his nephew. So cute, right?”

After dating for over a year, Litman proposed to the RHONY star on July 4, 2023.

Kelly Bensimon and Scott Litner’s Big Day

The reality TV celeb and Litner were set to marry on June 29, 2024, in an intimate ceremony with the duo’s family and friends around. However, things took a turn for the worse as the duo called off the wedding just a few days before the big day, as Bensimon claimed that her ex-fiance denied signing a prenup.

Sources close to the reality celebrity revealed, “Kelly is disappointed by this turn of events. She was looking forward to an exciting new chapter in her life together with Scott when everything became clear to her late on Tuesday afternoon.”

Scott Litner’s family

Scott Litman is a father to three sons from his previous marriage, while Bensimon, too, shares two daughters with her ex. In an interview earlier, the RHONY star revealed that Litman gelled up well with Bensimon’s girls. The TV star said, "He's just a really genuine, nice, kind person. He has a beautiful family, and is great with my girls, and is just a very grounded.”

Kelly Bensimon and Scott Litman were supposed to have two wedding

Before calling off the wedding, both Scott Litman and Kelly Bensimon planned on having two weddings. One event was to be hosted in the hometown of Litman in Boston, and then a bigger ceremony in Hamptons.

Bensimon revealed to People Magazine, "Why have one when you can have two? When this first started, I was like, I'm going to be so relaxed about this. I’m going to be, like, the coolest bride ever.' But then I started doing it."

While Kelly Bensimon is open about the circumstances, Scott Litman has not yet commented on the unfortunate turn of events.

