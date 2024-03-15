Who Is Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock? Know More About Him As Singer Files Second Lawsuit Months After Winning First

Kelly Clarkson, the popular American singer, songwriter, and television personality, is reportedly suing her ex, Brandon Blackstock, again after winning $2.6 million last fall. The lawsuit accuses Blackstock and his father's management company, Starstruck Entertainment, of violating labor laws by acting as an unlicensed talent agency since 2007. Clarkson seeks to void agreements and reclaim payments made to Starstruck.

Clarkson seeks reimbursement for various payments made to Starstruck Entertainment, including commissions, fees, and profits. Representatives for Blackstock and Clarkson have not yet commented. Blackstock was previously found to have acted unlawfully in November 2023, as he shouldn't have negotiated deals for The Voice, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Wayfair, and the Billboard Music Awards under California labor laws.

Who is Brandon Blackstock?

Brandon Blackstock, renowned as Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, shared nearly seven years of marriage with the singer before their split in June 2020. Their acquaintance began at an Academy of Country Music Awards rehearsal in May 2006. Brandon, son of Narvel Blackstock and the stepson of Reba McEntire, proposed to Clarkson in December 2012, leading to their wedding in October the following year. Throughout their union, they welcomed two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, alongside Brandon's children from a previous marriage, Seth and Savannah. Their divorce was finalized in 2022, a process Clarkson described as 'extraordinarily hard'.

Brandon Blackstock's Legal Response

Brandon Blackstock is currently fighting back against Clarkson's lawsuit. If Clarkson wins, Blackstock's case could weaken, especially since her new lawsuit spans 10 more years than her previous complaint. His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, criticized Clarkson's actions, saying it's wrong to demand money back from an ex-husband who managed her career and supported their family. Clarkson's lawsuit follows a 2020 lawsuit by Starstruck, which claimed $1.4 million in unpaid commissions for Clarkson's work on The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

