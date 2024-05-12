The Strangers: Chapter 1 Set To Hit Screens Across India On May 31; Deets Inside

The Strangers: Chapter 1, is an American horror-thriller film directed by Renny Harlin, penned by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland and led by Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez. The upcoming movie is set to premiere in India on May 31st, as announced by PVR INOX Pictures.

"We are thrilled to announce the arrival of The Strangers: Chapter 1 to Indian audiences on May 31st," said Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR INOX Pictures. "The anticipation among horror enthusiasts in India for the reboot of the iconic Strangers series has been palpable & visible on all mediums & platforms," he added.

"Director Renny Harlin's spine-chilling interpretation has already ignited tremendous excitement, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its arrival. We expect the Strangers trilogy to become a blockbuster horror event, promising to keep audiences on the edge of their seats," Gianchandani mentioned.

More details about the star cast of The Strangers: Chapter 1

The stellar cast for the film The Strangers: Chapter 1 includes Riverdale fame actress Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez, Gabriel Basso, Rachel Shenton, Richard Brake, and Ema Horvath in key roles. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Furthermore, building upon the cult classic status of its predecessor, this new trilogy takes audiences on a heart-pounding journey into the darkest depths of fear. The film plunges viewers into a night of terror unlike any other and is filled with Easter eggs for viewers and fans.

What is the plot of The Strangers: Chapter 1?

Under the brilliant direction of Renny Harlin, renowned for his work in Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, and The Exorcist: The Beginning, the film takes viewers on a thrilling journey that marks the beginning of a new trilogy centered around the notorious masked strangers.

Advertisement

The plot of the film centers around a young couple named Maya (Madelaine Petsch) and Ryan (Froy Gutierrez), who drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest.

However, when their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorized from dusk until dawn by three masked strangers, and trouble calls out to them.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 had its world premiere at Regal LA Live on May 8, 2024, and is all set to entertain the Indian audience by the end of this month.

ALSO READ: Rachel Zegler And Josh Andres Rivera Relationship Timeline: A Look At The Couple's Love Story

Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer gets India streaming dates; Deets inside