Who Is Kristen Wiig? Know More About Actor-Comedian As She Joins SNL 5-Timers Club Alongside Tom Hanks, Steve Martin And Others

Hollywood actor-comedian Kristen Wiig, known for her roles in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and Wonder Woman 1984, among others, has achieved a remarkable feat. She has been announced as the latest member of Saturday Night Live's exclusive Five-Timers Club.

This achievement places her alongside esteemed personalities like Christopher Walken, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Tina Fey who have all hosted the show at least five times. The announcement was made ahead of this weekend's episode.

Who is Kristen Wiig?

Kristen Carroll Wiig is an American actress, comedian, screenwriter and producer. First breaking through as a performer with the Los Angeles comedy troupe The Groundlings, Wiig achieved stardom during her seven-season tenure on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2012.

Wiig was born on August 22, 1973, in Canandaigua, New York, the daughter of Jon Arne Joseph Wiig, who ran a lake marina in Western New York, and Laurie Day, an artist. Wiig moved with her family to Lancaster, Pennsylvania at the age of three, and attended Nitrauer Elementary School and Manheim Township Middle School until eighth grade.

Wiig attended Roanoke College before returning to Rochester and pursuing an outdoor-living program. She majored in art at the University of Arizona, where she was encouraged to continue acting after taking an acting class. After being hired by a plastic surgery clinic, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

Advertisement

During her stint at Saturday Night Live, she received four nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Wiig also took on supporting roles in comedy films such as Knocked Up (2007) and Paul (2011).

She co-wrote and starred in the comedy film Bridesmaids (2011), which was critically and commercially successful. It earned her nominations for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2012.

Her other film credits include The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013), The Skeleton Twins (2014), The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015), The Martian (2015), Ghostbusters (2016), Downsizing (2017), Mother! (2017), and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020). She has also lent her voice to the animated franchises How to Train Your Dragon (2010–2019) and Despicable Me (2010–2024). She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress for her role in the comedy miniseries The Spoils of Babylon (2014).

Kristen Wiig Joins SNL 5-Timers Club

Kristen Wiig on Saturday Night Live, joined the Five-Timers Club. She was welcomed into the elite group by a bunch of Non-Five-Timers Club members.

The actress and comedian kicked off her monologue, saying, “I am so happy to be back and I am so excited because it is my fifth time hosting. So I’m officially in the Five-Timers Club!”

She then took a moment to acknowledge the sketch comedy show’s band, but shortly after, that’s when the celebrity cameos started, beginning with Paul Rudd, who previously joined the club in 2021.

“I also heard a rumor that you might be doing one of those five-timer sketches featuring awesome celebrity cameos,” Rudd said after popping up in the Studio 8H audience. “So, is there like a script or something I could look at for that?” But unfortunately, Wiig informed the actor that she wasn’t planning on doing one of those skits.

However, that didn’t necessarily seem true as the celebrity appearances continued, next with Matt Damon who stood up in the audience wearing a Five-Timers, although he has only hosted SNL twice.

“Well, first off big fan. I just want you to know I grew up watching you on SNL,” the actor told Wiig before she questioned why he was wearing a jacket. “Lorne [Michaels] said the first time I hosted was so good, it accounted for three, and then the second time not quite as good, that only counted for two,” Damon added, continuing, “But by my math, that’s five, baby.”

Advertisement

Wigg noted that it “doesn’t really seem fair,” as she earned the jacket by actually hosting five times. She proceeded to ask the SNL creator, “Doesn’t this jacket have any meaning anymore?”

ALSO READ: Saturday Night Live's Origin Story Movie Finally Has Its Starring Cast; From Nick Braun To Nicholas Podany