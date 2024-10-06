Who Is Liz Hatton? All About Teen Photographer Battling Cancer Who’s Going Viral For Her Interaction With Kate Middleton

Liz Hatton, a 17-year-old photographer from Harrogate, England, recently attracted the world's attention after an emotional encounter with Princess Kate. Hatton was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumor, a rare and aggressive type of cancer, in January as reported by BBC.

Her prognosis was grim; doctors estimated she had between six months and three years to live. Despite this terrifying news, Liz stays focused on her passion for photography and has created a bucket list of experiences she hopes to complete during her time.

Hatton's interest in photography began at a young age, and her skills have grown. She has prepared a photography bucket list with goals such as publishing her work in magazines and photographing high-profile events like London Fashion Week.

Hatton's hopes were boosted greatly on October 2, 2024, when she was invited to Windsor Castle to photograph an investiture event. Her family did not expect to meet Prince William and Princess Kate, but their excitement intensified when they were invited into a private room to meet the royal couple.

Liz recalls being surprised as they entered the room. “When we got there, we were told that the prince would say a quick hello. So I thought, OK, you’d be like, ‘Hi,’ and then that would be it," she said. "But then we were sitting in the little area on the sofa, and then all of a sudden they just walk in and we were like, ‘Oh!’ I felt very honored.”

Hatton found herself discussing her love of photography with Princess Kate, focusing on camera lenses rather than her illness. Hatton said that she felt welcomed and it was incredible to talk about something she loved.

Liz Hatton and Kate Middleton's heartwarming moment instantly went viral as images of their meet circulated on social media. The royal couple referred to Hatton as a talented young photographer whose creativity and strength have inspired them both. They were grateful for her openness to share her photos and stories with them.

Hatton's family played an important role in her journey. Liz's mother, Vicky Robayna, and stepfather, Aaron, accompanied her to Windsor Castle. The royal family's support and kindness surprised them.

Robayna stated that the kitchens at Windsor Castle even reached out ahead of time to ensure Liz's favorite food, lemon drizzle cake, was available during her visit.

The family had not expected the huge response to Liz's story. Robayna stated that the palace staff has been calling them every day to make sure they are okay. She said she had never seen Liz so lively as she had this week.

