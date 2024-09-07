'Looking Forward To...': Kate Middleton Shares Rare Update About Royal Work Amid Ongoing Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton sent an unexpected statement on social media for a cause that is near and dear to her as she continues her cancer treatment. It is unclear when she will resume her more regular royal duties because she has been receiving preventative chemotherapy.

On September 6, however, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales wrote a post on X and Instagram stories for the official accounts she shares with her husband, Prince William.

The Royals expressed their congratulations to TV presenter and adventurer Dwayne Fields on his appointment as the new Chief Scout of Scouts UK. Princess Kate joined Queen Elizabeth as a co-president of the group in 2020.

She stated that she is looking forward to working with Dwayne Fields, the next chief scout for the United Kingdom, in her role as joint president of the Scout Association.



"The Scouts are an amazing organization that transforms young lives all around the nation by imparting #SkillsForLife. eager to collaborate with you! C." The C indicates that Kate is sending the message personally.

She is the first woman to hold the position of joint president of the Scout Association, having served in that capacity for many years with the Duke of Kent.



The Princess of Wales re-posted the Scouts video on X, in which Fields gave an introduction to his new position and discussed the influence of the Scout on him since he was 7.

Since the beginning of the year, Kate has mostly avoided the spotlight. She revealed in March that she had received a cancer diagnosis and would be receiving preventative chemotherapy to fight the cancer.

In the months following her cancer announcement, the Princess of Wales has made a few public appearances, including appearances at Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour, even though she isn't working in an official position at the moment.

She most recently made an appearance alongside Prince William in a video message congratulating Team Great Britain on their victories in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

