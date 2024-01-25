Who Is Marshall Glaze's Fiance Chay Barnes? Love Is Blind Alum Announces Engagement To Girlfriend

Love Is Blind season 4 star Marshall Glaze just announced that he had secretly gotten engaged to his partner Chay Barnes a few days before Christmas. The post announced that the couple are happily engaged and that Barnes had no idea that Glaze’s surprise proposal was coming.

Who is Chay Barnes and how did Glaze meet her?

Some people who come to Love Is Blind find their perfect match on the show, while others part ways to find love in a more traditional manner in the real world. Glaze is one of those people. After getting engaged to Jackie Bonds on the show, Glaze was sidelined by her when she chose another castmate Josh Demas over him. Following their breakup, Glaze met Barnes and fell in love with her.

Barnes is a University of Washington alumni and went on to become a nursing practitioner. She got her doctorate degree in Nursing Practice from the same university. She started her career as a Women’s Health Specialist in 2020.

The two of them started dating in 2022 and celebrated their one year anniversary in July of 2023. He introduced Barnes in the Love Is Blind follow up After the Altar and talked about how much he loved Barnes. He said that, “Chay makes me feel loved every time she looks in my eyes. That's who I want to spend my life with”, and with the news of the proposal, he has kept his promise.

Advertisement

How did Glaze propose to his fiancee Chay Barnes?

It seems that the two of them have been engaged for over a month now as Glaze’s Instagram post mentioned that they started their journey towards the “Happily Ever After” started on 23rd December 2023. In the pictures, the two of them are seen lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes with Barnes shining brighter than the beautiful ring on her finger, custom designed by Sonu Company, who also put up a post on their Instagram account congratulating the couple.

Glaze also posted a video of how he proposed to Barnes saying that, “She had NO idea.” He surprised Chay by bringing her into a beautiful room with the words MARRY ME spelled out in lights. The couple got engaged after Glaze got onto one knee and asked his partner to marry him, to which she said yes. After that, all their family and friends came out to surprise Chay.

Glaze also mentioned that his castmate from Love Is Blind Irina Solomonova, who helped him perfect his vision of the proposal and brought it to life. A lot of people, including Glaze’s castmates from the show congratulated the lovely couple on their happy news.

ALSO READ: Love Is Blind Season 5 Recap: Who got married and who called it quits? BEEF explained