Kristin Chenoweth Opens Her Toxic Relationship With Sean Diddy Combs

Sean Diddy Combs has been mounted with quite some legal trouble ever since his former girlfriend Casandra Ventura accused him of rape, physical abuse and forced s*x with other guys. Combs and his attorneys denied all allegations until CNN released 2016 CCTV footage of a hotel where Combas can be seen physically abusing Ventura. Ever since Ventura decided to drag Combs to court, many other cases of sexual allegations have emerged against the American Rapper.

Combs house in Los Angeles and Miami was even raided by by federal Homeland Security Investigations agents in March on the charges of s*x trafficking. As Combs’ dark past continues to make his current life difficult, the rapper’s other ex-girlfriend, Kristin Chenoweth, has too opened up about her toxic relationship with Combs, revealing that she too was subjected to domestic violence.

Kristin Chenoweth addresses her past toxic relationship with Sean Diddy Combs

On May 18, Kristin Chenoweth took to her Twitter handle to talk about her terrible experience with Sean Diddy Combs during their relationship. Talking about Combs' horrific assault video of Ventura, Chenoweth made her stance clear that at any point Combs can not justify his actions as she regretted falling in love with him. She wrote, "I've just seen the Sean "puffy" Combs. There is no excuse no matter what his defense is. Heartbreaking, I used to love him."

In her following tweet, Chenoweth further dropped hints of her toxic relationship by stating, “Honestly I have my reasons for the Sean Combs video bothering me so much. The main thing I need to do is pray for him. For real.” In her coming tweet, Kristin Chenoweth finally opened up about her traumatizing past relationship with Combs, making it clear that too was subjected to domestic violence. The actress further stated that she had to undergo therapy to heal herself from all those physical and emotional scars.

“Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go. Several years ago I was severely abused. It took me therapy and prayer to understand I deserved better. I was deeply injured physically and spiritually. The only thing I knew to do when I got out was pray. Pray for myself. Pray for him as he grew up abused. So. There yall go,” Chenoweth penned down, reflecting on her toxic relationship.

Sean Diddy Combs’ video of assaulting Casandra Ventura goes viral

On May 17, CNN shared a disturbing video of Sean Diddy Combs physically abusing Casandra Ventura as she tried to escape from his hotel room. The video dates back to 2016 and is retrieved from the CCTV footage of Century City Hotel. The video showed Ventura trying to exit from a hotel room and moving towards the elevator as Combs ran towards her with a towel wrapped around his waist.

Combs finally caught up to Ventura and then grabbed her by her neck and tossed her on the ground. Following this Combs started violently kicking and then dragged her and her luggage back to the hotel room. Further in the video Combs angrily sits on the chair and throws an object from the table towards her.

This incident was even mentioned in the lawsuit filed by Ventura. The complaint read as follows, “Mr. Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye. After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura. He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her. He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape."

Despite having such solid proof, the jurisdiction could hardly make any move as the accident dates way back in past and can not be used to penalize the assaulter as per the law. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement through their Instagram handle, making it clear that they won't be able to take any actions only based on the viral video.

The court wrote, “If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately, we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted. As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services.”

Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs back in November though the case was later settled off-court on the undisclosed terms. Yet Combs ’ attorneys refused to admit the crimes of their client. However, the recently released video made things crystal clear about the toxic nature of Combs. It is to be seen though when Combs will finally be punished for his horrible past deeds, as his several other sexual assault cases continue to be active in the court.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

