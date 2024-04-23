Who Is Maulik Pancholy? Meet The 30 Rock Actor Disinvited From Anti-Bullying Event By Pennsylvania School Over His Activism And Lifestyle

In a recent turn of events, Maulik Pancholy has found himself in the headlines after being canceled by the Pennsylvania school district's board. The decision unanimously voted to disinvite the 30 Rock star from speaking engagements at Mountain View Middle School in Mechanicsburg, Penn., where he was slated to address students on May 22nd.

Let's delve into who Maulik Pancholy is and the circumstances surrounding this controversial decision.

Who Is Maulik Pancholy?

Maulik Pancholy, born on January 18, 1974, is an American actor and author known for his versatile roles on screen and stage. Raised in Dayton, Ohio, and later settling in Tampa, Florida, Pancholy's upbringing was marked by diversity and cultural richness. After graduating from Berkeley Preparatory School, he pursued his passion for theater at Northwestern University and later earned his Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama.

Pancholy's career boasts an impressive array of performances, including memorable roles as Jonathan on 30 Rock, Baljeet Tjinder in Phineas and Ferb, and Neal in the first season of Whitney. His contributions extend beyond acting, with notable endeavors in literature. His debut novel, The Best at It, explores themes of identity and self-discovery, drawing from his own experiences as an openly gay, Indian American man. Pancholy's commitment to representation and inclusivity resonates in his work, both on and off the screen.

Pancholy came out as gay in November 2013 and has been married to Ryan Corvaia since 2014. The actor was also a part of President Barack Obama's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders as part of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, which he later quit after the entry of Donald Trump in the office. Pancholy is an active member of several non-profit and social policy organizations, such as Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Los Angeles, the New York City Anti-Violence Project, and OutRight Action International. He is also Chair and Co-Founder of the anti-bullying nonprofit Act To Change.

The district superintendent expressed disappointment with the disinvitation of Maulik Pancholy

The school board's decision to disinvite Maulik Pancholy from the anti-bullying assembly has sparked outrage and condemnation. The board cited Pancholy's activism and "lifestyle" as reasons for the cancellation, prompting swift backlash from the community and school officials alike.

Ten Cumberland Valley School District’s superintendent, Mark Blanchard, and nine other administrators expressed their "disappointment" with the unanimous vote to disinvite actor Maulik Pancholy in an open letter, retrieved by PEOPLE . They denounced the decision as discriminatory and emphasized the importance of upholding principles of diversity and inclusion.

The letter read as follows, “The Board made a decision that has had significant ramifications for our school community, especially for our students and staff who are members of the LGBTQ+ community. While the issue of ‘political activism’ was cited, statements made publicly by individual board members identified Mr Pancholy's sexual identity as a factor, an identity shared by many members of our school community.”

Noting that Mountain View Middle School is a public school, officials believed that the visit of Pancholy would have helped young minds to nurture better in aspects of diversity and inclusion. The statement remarked, “No one should be made to feel that who they are is less than anyone else. Mr. Pancholy's visit would have reinforced for our students the importance of treating all people with dignity and respect, even if we disagree with or do not understand something about them. We believe that Mr. Pancholy's assembly should have been allowed to happen and that all of our staff and students should be proud to be part of a school community that values who they are.”

How did Maulik Pancholy respond to all this?

In the face of adversity, Maulik Pancholy has responded with grace and resilience. Taking to Instagram, he expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from the district officials and administrators. Pancholy reaffirmed his commitment to uplifting young people and fostering a culture of acceptance and understanding.

He stated, “As a middle schooler, I never saw myself represented in the stories around me. I couldn’t find books that featured South Asian-American or LGBTQ+ characters. They didn’t exist. And when I set out to write my own novels so many years later, I was still hard-pressed to find those stories. It’s why I wrote my books in the first place. Because representation matters. When I visit schools, my 'activism' is to let all young people know that they’re seen. To let them know that they matter."

The controversy surrounding Maulik Pancholy's disinvitation highlights the ongoing struggles for equality and acceptance in our society. As a champion for diversity and inclusion, Pancholy's voice is more vital than ever, serving as a reminder of the importance of pushing for diversity and inclusion in society.

