Miss Michigan Alma Cooper, has been crowned Miss USA 2024. On Sunday, August 4, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Cooper was declared the winner of the annual pageant. She won the title after beating runner-up Miss Kentucky, Connor Perry, second runner-up Miss Oklahoma Danika Christopherson, and 47 others.

The 22-year-old graduated from Stanford University with a master's degree in data science. She revealed during the competition that she is a proud Afro-Latina woman and the daughter of a migrant worker. Cooper will now compete in the Miss Universe Pageant, which is set for November, as a representative of the United States.

The Miss USA pageant this year takes place amid controversy and resignations from previous winners of the organization. Noelia Voigt, the former Miss USA 2023, and UmaSofia Srivastava, the former Miss Teen USA, resigned from their titles.



On May 7, Voigt, who was crowned Miss USA and became the first-ever Venezuelan-American woman to win the title, announced on Instagram. Voigt claimed a toxic work atmosphere at the company and gave her resignation as a result of mental health issues.

Her eight-page resignation letter went viral online when she posted an announcement of her departure on Instagram. In her resignation letter, Voigt also mentioned Laylah Rose, the CEO and president of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, alleging that she was generally inaccessible for communication, declined to offer her support, and slandered her.

Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii, who placed second in Miss USA 2023, was later announced as the new Miss USA 2023. However, soon after Voigt resigned, Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava did so shortly after, citing a conflict between her personal and the organization's values.

