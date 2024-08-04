Demi Lovato Joins Grupo Firme Onstage To Perform New Bilingual Song Chula Ahead Of August 15 Release; WATCH

Demi Lovato is super excited for her upcoming collaboration. She is collaborating with Grupo Firme for a bilingual song, Chula. The popular Hollywood songstress recently joined Grupo Firme’s band onstage to share the good news with the audience and performed a bit of the soon-to-be released track.

Demi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the show’s night and a few more glimpses from the tour. The songstress and the Mexican band’s frontman Eduin Caz can be seen happily posing for the camera.

Demi Lovato as usual looked absolutely gorgeous in a red and black ensemble, featuring a red corset top, black short blazer and relaxed trousers. She accessorized the look with dainty earrings and a silver chain attached to her pants. Lovato completed it with a bold red lip. On the other hand, Caz wore a bright blue outfit.

Sharing the post, Demi captioned it with “‘Chula’ | August 15” along with a few emojis and tagged the photographer who clicked the photos. In the first pic, Caz can be seen posing with a peace sign while Lovato in her glam avatar. While in the second photo, they both flashed big smiles for the camera.

On Grupo Firme’s TikTok profile, a video has been shared where Demi and Caz can be seen going for a soundcheck before their main surprise performance that was included in the group's La Última Peda tour. During the performance, they announce that the song, Chula will release on August 15, 2024.

Advertisement

Check out the video going viral all over the X (Twitter):

However, this isn’t the first time that Demi Lovato has worked on a bilingual song or a full Spanish song. Demi first collaborated with Luis Fonsi on a song called “Échame la Culpa.” This happened after Luis achieved massive popularity following his song Despacito featuring Justin Bieber.

Talking to Billboard, Demi had opened up about working with Luis. She had said, "The first time I heard Luis sing was on 'Despacito.' I was immediately intrigued and so excited at the thought of working with him." Explaining how she got better in Spanish, the Revamped singer added, "I knew some Spanish, but I learned a lot more thanks to a tutor and Luis’ help."

The song Chula is going to be available to purchase and stream from August 15, 2024. Well, what are your thoughts about Demi Lovato and Grupo Firme’s collaboration? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Will Meghan Markle Spend Her 43rd Birthday Weekend? Here's What Report Says