10 Best Milly Alcock Movies And TV Shows As She Becomes DC's New Supergirl

Newcomer Milly Alcock is making waves in showbiz, known for her impressive role as Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon, a highly praised Game of Thrones prequel. Critics love the show, and Milly's acting is a big reason why. Now, she's making headlines for reportedly becoming the new Supergirl in a DCU project. Milly was nominated for a Critics' Choice Television Award and recognized as a rising star in 2018 by the Casting Guild of Australia. Check out Milly Alcock's TV and movie done till now;

Milly Alcock's 10 Best Movies And TV Shows

The School (2018)

The School (2018) is a horror film directed by Storm Ashwood. The storyline centers around a mother named Amy, portrayed by Megan Drury, who discovers that her son is in a mysterious coma in a supernatural school. Determined to save him, Amy ventures into the eerie institution, uncovering dark secrets and facing otherworldly challenges. Released in 2018, the film blends elements of horror and the supernatural as it unfolds the unsettling events within the school. It was one of the first movies that Milly Alcock worked on.

The Upright (2019 -)

The Upright is a TV show from Australia that started in 2019. It's a mix of funny and serious moments. The main character, Lucky Flynn, played by Tim Minchin, goes on a journey with a piano to see his sick mom. During the trip, he faces challenges and meets interesting people. The show has 8 episodes and is known for its mix of humor and drama, set against the backdrop of the Australian Outback.

A Place To Call Home (2013-2018)

A Place To Call Home is an Australian TV show. It's a drama series that started in 2013 and has six seasons. The story is set in the 1950s and follows a woman named Sarah Adams who returns to Australia after World War II. She tries to build a new life but gets involved in the dramas of the wealthy Bligh family. The show explores love, family secrets, and societal changes.

Pine Gap (2018)

Pine Gap is a TV series that premiered in 2018. It's a political thriller and drama that focuses on a top-secret intelligence facility in Australia called Pine Gap. This facility is run jointly by the Australian and American governments. The show explores the daily operations, challenges, and ethical dilemmas faced by intelligence officers working at Pine Gap. It touches on issues of national security, surveillance, and the complexities of modern intelligence work.

Reckoning (2019)

In Reckoning, the central characters are Mike, a detective, and Leo, a high school guidance counselor. They become entangled in a dark and complex situation when a long-dormant serial killer resurfaces and starts committing murders again. To stop the killer and solve the case, Mike and Leo join forces, but their investigation takes them down a dark and dangerous path.

The Gloating (2020)

When a woman is found killed in a really bad way, a detective who does things a bit differently has to figure out who did it and bring peace back to the nice town. It's not like Twin Peaks; it's The Gloating, a police show. Happens in a small Australian city, where a girl's murder makes a lot of bad things happen. The story is interesting, but what makes The Gloating great is the really good group of actors.

The Familiars (2020: Short Film)

A group of pilgrims cut down a hung witch, and a girl takes some of the witch's hair. In the present day, two girls dress as witches for Halloween. One girl's bunny goes missing, and the mother reveals the hair's magical powers. She takes the hair from the youngest girl while they sleep. The older girl finds her dead grandmother in her mother's bed and retrieves the magic hair. The mother, desperate for the hair, knocks out the older child.

The Janet King (2014-2017)

Janet King is a legal TV show that ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2017. It's about a senior prosecutor, Janet King, who gets involved in a violent crime. The main actress is Marta Dusseldorp, and the show was liked by critics and viewers. Milly Alcock, in one of her first TV roles, appears in just three episodes. Even though it's a small part, being in Janet King was a significant start for Milly Alcock's TV career. It opened doors for her in later projects. If you enjoy legal dramas, this is a show you shouldn't miss!

The House That Dragons Built (2020 -)

The House That Dragons Built is a behind-the-scenes feature related to House of the Dragon, it likely offers a glimpse into the making of the HBO series. House of the Dragon is a prequel to the highly popular Game of Thrones series, based on George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

House of the Dragon (2022)

House of the Dragon is a TV show that started in 2022. It's a fantasy series set in the world of Game of Thrones. The story takes place a couple of hundred years before the events in Game of Thrones and focuses on the Targaryen family with have dragons and are powerful rulers. Certainly, Milly Alcock's contributions to the initial episodes of the show cannot be overlooked. Her portrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen has earned widespread praise, rightfully standing out as a highlight of the entire series. Through her performance, viewers get a peek into the Targaryens' world before the events that led to their downfall at the hands of Robert Baratheon and his family. Fans expressed disappointment upon learning about her recasting for the second half of the shown