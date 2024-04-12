Who Is Ross McCall? All We Know About Actor Amid His Alleged Romance With Wheel Of Fortune Star Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie

It seems like love is in the air for Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, as she was spotted showing some PDA (Public Display of Affection) with her beau, Ross McCall, in Los Angeles on March 26.

The 48-year-old White Collar actor looked casual yet stylish in a red Adidas jacket paired with jeans as he walked his dog. Meanwhile, Maggie, 29, opted for a chic ensemble, wearing wide-legged denim jeans paired with a cozy cardigan and a beanie.

The couple has been sharing their affection for each other on Instagram in recent months, with McCall publicly expressing his admiration for the Wheel of Fortunensocial correspondent, calling her a beauty.

As for any official confirmation or statement regarding their relationship from Maggie, McCall, or Pat Sajak, representatives for the trio did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Page Six.

Matthew McConaughey's Romantic Journey: From Jennifer Love Hewitt to Alessandra Mastronardi

McCall's romantic history has seen some time in the limelight, with the Band of Brothers actor famously proposing to Jennifer Love Hewitt in 2008. Additionally, he was engaged to actress Alessandra Mastronardi in 2021, but unfortunately, the relationship ended the following year.

In contrast, Maggie has generally kept her personal life away from public scrutiny. While pursuing her studies in law school, she has remained a consistent presence on her father's game show set.

Maggie: Stepping into the Wheel of Fortune Spotlight

Notably, in May 2023, Maggie stepped in for Vanna White, allowing the longtime hostess, aged 67, to participate in a special episode competing against Jeopardy. hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

Reflecting on Maggie's contribution to the show, White expressed confidence in her ability to step in if needed, stating to E! News in October of the same year, "I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason. She's been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me, for sure."

Having been a part of the game show since 1982, White's endorsement speaks volumes about Maggie's familiarity and competence within the Wheel of Fortune environment.

Pat Sajak's Family: From the Wheel of Fortune to Retirement

Pat Sajak, for his part, began his tenure on the show the previous year and is poised to retire in June after what he described as a wonderful ride on air.

Aside from Maggie, the 77-year-old television personality is also a father to his son Patrick, aged 33, whom he shares with his wife, Lesly Brown.

Pat and Lesly have been happily married since 1989, tying the knot three years after Pat finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, Sherill Sajak.

