I Truly Don't Care: 9-1-1 Actor Oliver Stark Claps Back At Backlash Over Evan Buckley's Bisexual Arc

Oliver Stark, renowned for his role as Evan 'Buck' Buckley in the hit series 9-1-1, recently took a stand against homophobic backlash regarding his character's bisexual arc. In a bold move, Stark addressed the negativity head-on, asserting the show's commitment to inclusivity and love from its very inception. The actor further reflected on his character as he kissed Tommy on the show.

Oliver Stark defended his character’s bisexual arc on 9-1-1

In a powerful statement shared on Instagram, Stark expressed his pride in his character's sexual development in 9-1-1. However, he didn't shy away from addressing the detractors who deemed Buck's sexuality as detrimental to the show. Stark's message was clear: he refused to entertain homophobic comments and reiterated the show's longstanding dedication to featuring diverse relationships and characters.

He wrote, “Humbled and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to Buck’s storyline. I’ve read so many of your messages and I couldn’t be prouder. If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show. I would like you to know that I truly don’t care. This is a show about love and inclusion. It featured queer relationships from the very beginning including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses I've ever watched. If one other character finds a new facet to his sexuality and realizes his bisexuality is your deal breaker - I fear you've missed the entire point of the show. You are not required to announce your departure.”

ALSO READ: 'It's Tricky': 9-1-1 Co-Creator Reveals How Show Reached 100th Episode

Oliver Stark reflected on Buck’s gay kiss on the show

Stark's portrayal of Buck's bisexuality wasn't an impulsive decision but rather a carefully crafted narrative arc. The actor revealed that hints of Buck's true feelings had been scattered throughout previous seasons, indicating a gradual journey towards self-discovery. Stark shared in a conversation with EW , “It kind of came together, I guess, while still shooting episodes 2 and 3. [9-1-1 co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear] called me and he said, "I want to pitch you something..." and laid it out to me. And I said, "Yes, I love that. I think that's fantastic." And we laughed about how certainly from my point of view — and this is the big thing — I do think it's been a long time coming.”

Stark's attention to subtle character nuances and his commitment to authenticity laid the groundwork for Buck's pivotal moment. “I think the crumbs have been there. Maybe on one hand in quite obvious ways, but on the other hand, in less obvious ways — of just searching, of trying to... There was obviously something that wasn't clicking in Buck's personality and his openness with himself and his acceptance of himself. It felt to me like there was something beneath the surface, right? Because we've seen him latch onto these different personalities, or different relationships over the years, and that, to me, is a sign of not being quite okay with yourself,” he stated.

When dissecting the emotional complexity of the kiss scene, Stark provided insights into Buck's internal turmoil and the cathartic release experienced during the transformative moment. Start commented, “I don't think he consciously wanted that. I don't think he knew what he was feeling throughout the whole episode. In fact, I don't think he knows quite who is he jealous of, and what is he jealous of. I don't think any of the feelings that he has throughout the entire episode are consciously being processed in his head. He just knows he's feeling something, and it feels strong.”

Adding on Stark shared that he was overwhelmed when he watched the kissing scene, exclaiming, “So in that last scene, I don't think he's thinking, ‘Kiss me, kiss me, kiss me,’ or anything like that. And, honestly, I didn't quite know what the moment would feel like, from a character perspective, until we did it. It felt very emotional. And I feel very emotional when I watch it because it feels like this release. The pressure valve has been lifted, and it's like, ‘This is something that I've been looking for.’ It was quite cathartic, and I think very liberating.”

In conclusion, Oliver Stark's unwavering stance against homophobic backlash and his portrayal of Buck's bisexuality in 9-1-1 underscore the importance of diversity and authenticity in storytelling. As audiences continue to celebrate Buck's newfound truth, Stark's courage and conviction serve as a beacon of hope for a more inclusive entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Why Did 9-1-1 Cruise Ship Disaster Remind Angela Bassett Of Her Days On Black Panther Set? Actress Reveals