Who is Sheila Kennedy? Exploring her life and career amid her sexual assault lawsuit against Axl Rose

Sheila Kennedy is one of the most iconic models of the 1980s and 1990s. Not only that, she is also an actress and has featured in a number of shows and competitions. She has done a number of shows for designers and has been the most recognizable face. The 61-year-old model is back in the headlines for her 1989 case. The actress and model has accused Axl Rose of sexually assaulting her 30 years ago. Here is everything you need to know about the model:

Who is Sheila Kennedy?

Sheila Kennedy, the smoldering brunette beauty, was born on April 12, 1962, in Memphis. Sheila is a former model who is now a stay-at-home mom to Mikhail, a 16-year-old kid. She spent 15 years studying acting in New York and Los Angeles. Sheila is a well-known actress who was born in 1962. She was also on the list of the richest people in the United States. Sheila Kennedy's birthday is April 12, 1962, and she was born on a Thursday. Her age is 61 years. Sheila's zodiac sign is Aries, and her birth flowers are Daisy and Sweet Pea. On April 25, 1991, Sheila gave birth to her son, Mikhail. Sheila Kennedy currently resides in California with her son Mikhail and her dog Kitty.

Sheila Kennedy’s career

Sheila originally appeared in print as a Pet of the Month in the December 1981 issue of Penthouse. (She had previously graced the cover of the same popular men's magazine in the October 1981 issue.) Kennedy was voted Pet of the Year in 1983, and she appeared on the cover and in a nude photo spread in the December 1983 issue of Penthouse. Sheila studied acting for fifteen years in both New York and Los Angeles and has appeared in various films. In the entertaining comedic romp Ellie (1984), she was both cute and humorous as the titular smart and attractive young gal.

Kennedy appeared in the comedies The First Turn-On!! (1983), Spring Break (1983), and National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985). In the 1989 documentary The Big Bang, she plays herself. In the dark urban drama Dead Boyz Can't Fly (1992), she played stripper Lorraine. On an episode of the reality TV show Scott Baio Is 45... And Single (2007), she played one of Scott Baio's ex-girlfriends. Kennedy most recently appeared on the ninth season of the game show Big Brother (2000) and on the November 18, 2008 edition of The Doctors (2008).

Kennedy published No One's Pet, a memoir about her stay at the Penthouse Mansion and her relationship with publisher and magazine founder Bob Guccione. Jerrick Media published the book, which was launched in February 2016. Look Away, a documentary on sexual abuse in the rock music industry, includes a story by Kennedy in which she claims being the victim of a severe sexual attack in the late 1980s by an inebriated Axl Rose of Guns 'N Roses. According to Networth, she has earned a staggering $13 million in her varied career.

Sheila Kennedy sued Axl Rose

As per Rolling Stone, Axl Rose allegedly abused Sheila Kennedy in his New York hotel room the night they met in 1989, when she was about 26 and he was 27. According to the suit, Kennedy first met Rose at a nightclub and invited her to his hotel room for a party but did not bring her companion because she was not hot enough. Kennedy claims she apologized to her buddy and returned to Rose's apartment with Riki Rachtman, a future MTV personality.

Rose allegedly plied the visitors with cocaine and booze once they returned to the hotel, according to the lawsuit. Rose allegedly positioned himself outside the bathroom door as Kennedy went to use the restroom; when she returned, he pushed Kennedy against the wall.

