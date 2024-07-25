Who Is Sophie Beckett In Bridgerton? All We Know About Benedict Bridgerton's Potential Love Interest

As the much-awaited teaser of Shonda Rhimes's upcoming Bridgerton Season 4 was dropped this week, it is now official that Benedict Bridgerton, brother to a powerful viscount, is set to take center stage this season. The fans are now awaiting his love story with Sophie Beckett to unfold on screen.

Taking to social media, the official Bridgerton account posted on July 23, “Benedict Bridgerton’s Season 4 story? Let us pour some tea. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.” Come, let’s meet Benedict and his love interest ahead of the season’s premiere.

Who is Benedict Bridgerton’s love interest and future wife Sophie Beckett?

Benedict, portrayed by Liam Daniel in the show, falls in love with Beckett in Julia Quinn’s third book in the Bridgerton novel series, An Offer From a Gentleman. It's almost like a Cinderella tale where the two fall in love when they first meet at a masquerade party.

What he doesn't know is she is the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood and following the death of her father, has been employed as a servant in the home of her harsh stepmother. She runs away as the clock strikes midnight, and Benedict looks for her for years. After a while, they get back together, and you can probably predict the rest.

Neither the character has made any appearances in the previous seasons nor the actor to portray Sophie Beckett has yet been revealed. It is possible that Benedict's love interest could be someone else, of course, given that he has begun to explore his sexuality.

What to expect in Bridgerton Season 4?

Netflix hinted that Benedict has been “unmasked” as the next suitor in the latest announcement and that Thompson will be the main character for season four, undoubtedly a reference to the masquerade dance that takes place in An Offer From a Gentleman. Thus, even though it hasn't been confirmed, Beckett is probably going to be his romantic interest.

