How Many End-Credit Scene Can You Expect In Deadpool & Wolverine? Find Out

Deadpool & Wolverine has end credits, and it has been confirmed. However, to avoid spoilers and preserve the surprises the Marvel Cinematic Universe has in store, we'll keep it spoiler-free. Ryan Reynolds' third Deadpool film and Hugh Jackman's unexpected return as Wolverine have been kept tightly under wraps. So, how many end-credits scenes are there? There is just one end-credits scene at the end of the credits roll. Marvel fans will also have an additional special treat during the credits.

Mid-credit scene of Deadpool & Wolverine: A tribute to past movies

Deadpool & Wolverine does not have a mid-credits scene in the usual sense. Although something played as the credits started, it was not a direct teaser for upcoming events or a typical 'tease' as most people expect. Instead, the footage served as a tribute to iconic Marvel movies and moments, celebrating the past. It honored significant films that laid the groundwork for the cinematic universe and captivated fans today. While the tribute evoked emotions similar to those felt while watching Logan, it did not set up any future MCU installments.

Post-credits scene of Deadpool & Wolverine – An entertaining reference, not essential for MCU plot

Fans can find the credits for Deadpool & Wolverine at the very end, which features a final sequence. It is considered one of the best and most surprising moments of the entire film. Though short and simple, this end-credits scene was effective and satisfying. While it might not be the most impactful end-credits sequence in a Marvel movie, it kept the entertainment quotient high and was worth watching.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe employs two main types of end-credits scenes. Some are future setups, teasing upcoming developments or characters, like Thanos's first appearance at the end of The Avengers. Others are humorous gags, recalling funny moments from earlier in the film, such as Tony Stark's story narration to Bruce Banner in Iron Man 3 or Captain America's lesson on patience in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Deadpool & Wolverine's end-credits scene: A humorous gag

For Deadpool & Wolverine, the end-credits scene is more of a humorous gag than a setup for a future MCU event. This scene is one of the film's strongest moments and can be considered the funniest end-credits scene in Marvel history.

Should fans wait for the credits? Yes, the response has been worth it, especially for those seeking a good laugh. However, if you're eager to see what's next in the MCU's storyline, this scene might not be essential. Those curious about upcoming developments in the MCU can leave the theater early. Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26.

